White Sox Minor League Update: August 26, 2023

Charlotte Opener

It was a split day in today’s doubleheader for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, dropping the opener to the Memphis Redbirds, 13-7, before snagging the win in the nightcap.

Garrett Davila had the start for the Knights, and the Redbirds had his number from the get-go, mashing back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning, which would set the tone for the rest of his outing. Memphis continued to pile on by adding another run in the second on a sac fly, and then a few more in the third thanks to a mini implosion accompanied by two walks and a wild pitch. Seven unanswered runs for Memphis — woof.

Charlotte’s offense was slow to wake up, but Tyler Neslony blasted a three-run shot in the bottom of the third to cut down the lead to 7-3, Memphis.

The bullpen also struggled with the long ball this afternoon, as both Jordan Holloway and Chris Muller gave up home runs, including Muller’s surrender of a grand slam in the top of the sixth. Infielder Laz Rivera was the only pitcher with a remotely solid day — giving up just one hit and walking one batter in mopping up the seventh and final frame.

Nate Mondou had a lovely day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI, as he and Erik González each drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth in attempt to ignite a comeback. Xavier Fernández also did what he could to bring the Knights back into the game with his own two-run bomb in the bottom of the seventh, but the comeback stopped there and Memphis would run away with the opener.

Charlotte Nightcap

The nightcap of the doubleheader was a nice recovery for the Knights after a big loss, beating the Redbirds, 4-1.

Chase Solesky had the start for the Knights, and while he was having an efficient year with the Double-A Birmingham Barons (3.23 ERA), he hasn’t adjusted as well in Triple-A (6.86 ERA and 1.80 WHIP).

Efficiency was not a problem for Solesky today, however! Four solid innings, giving up just four hits and one earned run — a solo homer — along with three walks and three strikeouts. Boo on that homer for not allowing him to get the W today, which would go to a vulturing Declan Cronin, who also had a nearly perfect, one-hit outing.

Every hitter in the lineup clubbed at least one hard-hit ball, which is a rarity in a nine-inning game, much less in just six frames, so Charlotte was liking what it saw from Redbirds starter Connor Thomas.

Still, the game was close until Víctor Reyes and Carlos Pérez had clutch, RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth to pad the Knights to a three-run lead, and Jordan Leasure sealed the save in the bottom of the seventh to get Charlotte the win.

Víctor Reyes with a BIG two-run single!!! pic.twitter.com/jyFwbvN0s9 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 27, 2023

Carlos Pérez with the RBI SINGLE! pic.twitter.com/tTwTImhYDT — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 27, 2023

Poll Who was the MVP in today’s doubleheader? Tyler Neslony: 1-for-5, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, K

Víctor Reyes: 3-for-7, 2B, 2 RBI, K

Xavier Fernández: 3-for-7, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Nate Mondou: 4-for-7, 2B, RBI, 2 R, K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat today? Garrett Davila: 4 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 2 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

Jordan Holloway: 1 IP, H, 2 ER, HR, 2 BB, K

Chris Muller: 1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, HR, 2 BB, K

Ky Bush hasn’t made the immediate strong impression in the White Sox system that he’d hoped, but was able to put together a near-quality start for the Birmingham Barons this evening, holding the Rocket City Trash Pandas to just three runs and securing the win.

Terrell Tatum started the game off with a base-hit up the middle, and Birmingham jumped out to an early lead in the first thanks to a couple of RBIs from Bryan Ramos and Alsander Womack.

Bryan Ramos singles to put the #Barons up 1-0. Terrell Tatum (1B) comes in to score. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/DaiRoUJBRv — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 27, 2023

The two-run cushion proved to be a extremely necessary for the Barons, as the Trash Pandas would punch right back with a double and a homer in the next two innings to take the lead, 3-2. These were the only two hits that Bush would give up today, however, accompanied by three walks and seven strikeouts.

Moisés Castillo had a great game tonight, ripping a clutch single in the fourth to tie the game at three, as well as a beautiful diving catch in the field to end the seventh inning. Have a day, Moisés!

Great diving play by Moises Castillo to end the 7th inning. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/vwIPu1Hwwr — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 27, 2023

Outside of a messy sixth inning where Gil Luna Jr. walked three straight batters to load the bases, the Barons bullpen was on the money. Garrett Schonele inherited the jam and worked out of it nicely, only one run coming across the plate, on Luna’s dime. In Schoenle’s 1 2⁄3 innings, he struck out three and gave up no hits.

Garrett Schoenle came in for 1.2 innings of relief tonight. He strikes out 3. The Pandas hated seeing LH after LH coming in the game. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/OrE02TmKJ2 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 27, 2023

Wilfred Veras continues to impress, coming up in the top of the sixth with bases loaded to drive in two runs and extend the Barons lead, to 6-3.

Wilfred Veras with a 2R single off his hands. Tatum(BB) and Montgomery (CI) come in to score. #Barons up 6-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Mvh0PLm8qm — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 27, 2023

In the bottom of the ninth, Fraser Ellard came in to close things out and snapped the bamboo of all three Trash Pandas to end the game. What a beautiful way to earn the win and save the game.

Fraser Ellard took the 9th for the #Barons, and he strikes out the side to earn his first save of the year. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/skDBFII2JW — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 27, 2023

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Ky Bush: 5 IP, W, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Fraser Ellard: 1 IP, S, 3 K

Garrett Schoenle: 1 2⁄3 IP, 0 H, 3 K

Wilfred Veras: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Barons? Gil Luna Jr.: 1⁄3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, K

Sebastián Rivero: 0-for-3, R, BB

An excellent, well-rounded game from the Dash today to etch a W in for every team tonight. The pitching staff did their job from start to finish, the defense played cleanly, and the offense combined for 10 hits and went 3-for-12 with RISP.

Mason Adams has been great in all three of his starts with Winston-Salem, and today was no different. Six quality, impressive innings of one-hit ball was just what the Dash needed. Adams walked nobody and struck out eight, mowing batters down left and right and improving his ERA to 2.50. Keep up the amazing work, Mason.

What a performance from Mason Adams. 5 no-hit innings to start the game. He allows a single to start the 6th but finishes out the inning w/ a F5 and a 5-4-3 DP. 6 scoreless innings allowing 1H and striking out 8 on 52/79. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/X3WnU8ZPgc — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 27, 2023

The bullpen was also fantastic, including Jake Palisch throwing for 2 2⁄3 innings, giving up no runs, just one hit, and striking out two.

Jacob Palisch took the final 2.2 IP, coming in post-Brandon Bailey who was taken out of his rehab appearance a few pitches in. Palisch strikes out 2 allowing only 1H. #Dash win 6-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Aw4HcdF1Y6 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 27, 2023

On the offensive side, Wes Kath kicked things off early, sending a solo shot to right, his first of two hits today.

Wes Kath goes deep for his 7th HR on the year. #Dash up 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/aMPw1TPxP8 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 27, 2023

Jacob Burke and Caberea Weaver also had great days at the plate, combining for five hits, including a double from each. Michael Turner joined the offense party and also recorded a couple of RBIs in the sixth on an two-run single to right.

Burke would later mash a long ball in the top of the eighth to add one final insurance run before sending the Hot Rods packing.

Jacob Burke with his 2nd HR in a #Dash uni. W-S goes up 6-0. He is a triple shy of the cycle at 3-5 on the night. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/E1SPoZTrCE — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 27, 2023

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Mason Adams: 6 IP, 1 H, 8 K

Jake Palisch: 2 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 2 K

Jacob Burke: 3-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 R, RBI, 2 K

Michael Turner: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Caberea Weaver: 2-for-5

Poll Who was the Cold Cat? Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 0-for-4, R, BB, 4 K

Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

The Kannapolis game was suspended in the second inning and will resume Sunday, in a doubleheader.