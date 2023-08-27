White Sox Minor League Update: August 27, 2023

The Knights were in control for a sizable portion of this game, but Charlotte’s pitching staff faltered down the stretch during this loss.

Zach Remillard singled with one out in the third, and he advanced to second on a walk by Tyler Neslony. Then, Víctor Reyes drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double. The teams traded runs in the fourth, when Knights starter Luis Patiño allowed his first and only run during his solid, four-inning effort. In the bottom half, Erik González tripled, and Remillard drove him in with a single.

The teams also traded runs in the fifth, as Knights reliever Mike Mayers allowed two singles and a sacrifice fly, but Xavier Fernández put Charlotte back in front with a solo home run. Then, in the sixth, for the third time in as many innings, the Redbirds tied the game. However, once again, Charlotte had an immediate answer in the bottom half. This time, Remillard got hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a grounder. With two outs, Reyes hit and RBI single, and Fernández hit an RBI double to make it 5-3.

However, the Knights failed to score after that, and the bullpen could not protect that lead. Luke Farrell, Deivi García, and Nicholas Padilla combined to allow four runs in the final three innings.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Erik González: 2-for-4, 3B

Xavier Fernández: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI

Zach Remillard: 2-for-4, RBI, HBP

Víctor Reyes: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Mike Mayers: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Luke Farrell: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K

The Barons dug themselves a deep hole early on, and the Trash Pandas took advantage in this high-scoring game.

New acquisition Jake Eder had a rough day, allowing five runs in four innings. Three of those runs scored in the first, and the Trash Pandas added a pair in the second. Fortunately, Eder recovered to deliver scoreless third and fourth frames, but plenty of damage had been done by then. When Eder left the game, the Barons had a 5-1 deficit, and the only Birmingham run at that point was a solo homer by José Rodríguez.

The Barons turned the game around in the top of the fifth, however, as they smoked the ball repeatedly. With two outs and a runner on first, Colson Montgomery crushed his second home run in Double-A to cut the deficit in half, and the Barons were not finished. Alsander Womack reached on an error, and Wilfred Veras extended the inning with a walk. That brought up Tim Elko, who continued his excellent season at the plate with a three-run homer to give Birmingham a 6-5 lead.

However, that lead did not even last through the end of the fifth inning. Reliever Jared Kelley allowed three runs in his only inning on the mound. That put the Trash Pandas back ahead by a score of 8-6. The Barons got on the board once more, and that was in the seventh inning. With one out, Montgomery doubled, and two batters later, Veras drove him in with a double of his own. Ultimately, Birmingham ultimately came up short after Rocket City added an insurance run, and the Barons failed to score down the stretch.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez: 3-for-5, HR

Colson Montgomery: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI

Tim Elko: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, HBP

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Alsander Womack: 0-for-5, K

Jake Eder: 4 IP, 5 ER, 8 H, 1 BB, 5 K

Due to unplayable field conditions, today's game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Winston-Salem Dash has been canceled. Tickets from today's game can be exchanged for any 2023 or 2024 regular season game. pic.twitter.com/dAGCai7Uyv — Bowling Green Hot Rods (@BGHotRods) August 27, 2023

The weather did not cooperate, so the Dash did not play in Bowling Green. Winston-Salem’s record remains at 57-58.

After the Pelicans jumped out to a commanding lead, the Cannon Ballers rattled off 13 unanswered runs to take their first game of the day.

Heading into today, the Pelicans had a 3-1 lead, as this game was resumed after the weather did not cooperate on Saturday night. Today, Anderson Comás allowed two runs in three innings, so Myrtle Beach led by a score of 5-1 after five. That is when the Cannon Ballers completely turned the game around.

The SparkNotes version of what happened next was that the Cannon Ballers scored eight in the sixth and five in the seventh. Incredibly, in the eight-run sixth inning, all of the runs scored with two outs. With two on and two outs, Rikuu Nishida drove in a pair with a single to bring Kannapolis within two. From there, Jhoneiker Betancourt singled, Ryan McCarthy walked, Drake Logan singled, Eldrick Felix got hit by a pitch, Wilber Sánchez singled, and Jordan Sprinkle doubled. Just like that, the Cannon Ballers had a four-run lead even though they entered the inning with a four-run deficit.

In the seventh, Kannapolis scored on a two-run triple by McCarthy, a wild pitch, and another double by Sprinkle. As a result, even though the Pelicans scored five runs in the last two innings, that rally was too little, too late.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP in Game 1? Jordan Sprinkle: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 BB, 4 RBI

Calvin Harris: 3-for-5, 3B

Wilber Sánchez: 2-for-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI

Rikuu Nishida: 2-for-3, RBI

Manuel Veloz: 2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat in Game 1? Peyton Pallette: 1 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Emerson Talavera: 2 IP, 5 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 0 K

Chris Lanzilli: 0-for-2, 2 K

Edrick Felix: 0-for-3, BB, 2 K, RBI

Once again, the Pelicans took a sizable early lead, but this time, they did not let that lead slip away. As a result, the Cannon Ballers settled for a split during the doubleheader.

Cannon Ballers starter Seth Keener had a rough day, as he allowed five runs in his first and only inning on the mound. The Cannon Ballers offense did not have nearly as much life this time around, only collecting one run on two hits during this seven-inning game. On top of that, both of the Cannon Ballers hits were singles. On the bright side, they drew five walks, and Kole Ramage delivered two shutout innings in relief of Keener.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP in Game 2? Kole Ramage: 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Calvin Harris: 1-for-3, RBI

