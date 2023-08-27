White Sox 6, Athletics 1: Sunday Split

The Chicago White Sox have won the finale of this four-game set 6-1 after a great offensive day for the team and solid pitching. Yoán Moncada fueled the team offensively, going 4-for-4, and the team was able to generate six runs for the win without star player Luis Robert Jr.

Paul Blackburn was on the mound for the Oakland Athletics and led off the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff double to Tim Anderson. Eloy Jiménez reached base due to a walk, and Andrew Vaughn drove Anderson in for an early RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.

Andrew Benintendi had a one-out single in the bottom of the third inning. He scored on an error by third baseman Jordan Diaz on a Vaughn grounder that was airmailed into the outfield — such a very White Sox way for the Athletics to give up a run.

A Moncada single kept the inning alive and moved Vaughn to third, who was able to score from third on a wild pitch by Blackburn to extend the lead to 3-0.

Oakland got on the board in the top of the sixth after Estery Ruiz singled to start the inning and stole second ... then third. Zack Gelof hit a sacrifice fly to drive him in, which would be the A’s lone run of the day.

After a quick ejection break in the bottom of the sixth inning by right fielder Seth Brown and Athletics manager Mark Kotsay, Moncada quickly moved on with a leadoff double and scored on a Gavin Sheets single to left.

Spencer Patton replaced Blackburn to start the bottom of the seventh inning. Blackburn surrendered nine hits, four runs, two walks, and six strikeouts. Anderson and Benintendi led off the inning with back-to-back singles. After another pitching change to lefty Francisco Pérez, we saw righty Moncada again, who doubled to score both runners and extend the lead to 6-1.

Lane Ramsey pitched the top of the eighth inning, and Tanner Banks closed it out in the top of the ninth inning to secure the win. The White Sox starting pitcher went seven innings with one hit, two walks, and ten strikeouts.

It was a much-needed game for the team to end the homestand on a bit more positive note, however optimistic you can get with this team now. Now it’s time to go to Baltimore to visit the red-hot Orioles, so we will see how that goes. Game time is at 6:05 p.m. CST tomorrow, and Michael Kopech will be on the mound against Grayson Rodriguez.