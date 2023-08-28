Bird App Recap: Orioles 9, White Sox 0

Gavin Sheets is taking the White Sox on a trip to his hometown to start the week, and everybody is scared about what is to come against the AL East leading Orioles. Everybody is me. This very scary lineup will try to come out on top this week.

Some Baltimore operatives would like to keep your questions at bay. We can’t blame Orioles fans for not wanting to watch this stink.

Seeing a lot of people from WST ask why Camden is pretty dead right now and it’s because it’s a Monday and they’re playing the White Sox — Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) August 28, 2023

A quiet first inning for the Os. They threaten in the second, but Michael Kopech gets out of a runners on second and third, nobody out situation.

HELL YEAH KOPECH WAY TO GET OUT OF THE pic.twitter.com/z4wIMW0Nvv — ¡FIRED OMG FIRED! (@CeeJayLoman) August 28, 2023

It helps that Adley Rutchsman and company have been chasing early.

If the O’s want to keep swinging at pitches a foot out of the zone, I would welcome that. — SoxTwitt3r Cohen (@SoxTwitt3r) August 28, 2023

It’s 2-0 and one at-bat later, chaos has ensued. I don’t even know how to type out what happened at second base.

After a successful challenge for the White Sox, there are two outs instead of just one. Don’t be a silly goose on the basepaths.

#Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn would have been safe at 2nd on a fielder's choice in the 3rd due to a throwing error by White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa. However, O'Hearn thought he had been called out, started to jog back to dugout, realized he hadn't been and then got tagged out. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) August 29, 2023

None of this is great.

A walk, a steal of second and a move to third base on a deep fly ball set up Michael Kopech giving up a run on a two-out wild pitch. Sox down 3-0 in the fourth. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 29, 2023

A very large cross has appeared on Kopech’s glove. God is not helping him do good things on the mound. It’s 4-0.

The embroidery isn’t helping. — silent j (@zombie_jacki) August 29, 2023

Just, yikes. Sammy Peralta pitched two scoreless innings, though.

Michael Kopech's line: 4 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

ERA at 5.08



95/56



Peralta pitching in a 4-0 game. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 29, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. singles to start the top of the seventh. The single bounced off the pitcher’s back before making it to center field.

That Oriole pitcher got hit with a 110 mph rocket off of Luis Robert Jr’s bat pic.twitter.com/x4XnQqJbQ3 — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 29, 2023

Joan Jett has stolen the show.

Yeah we’ve had some cool names rep the orioles but forever the coolest is Joan Jett. And she’s been repping for a while. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/uYU8j7CUkC — Phil Spain (@philenespanol) August 29, 2023

Here she is showing that she remembers when Fernando Valenzuela pitched for the Orioles.

An unsuccessful challenge in the eighth for the White Sox. They’re 1-1 tonight in that department, even though many are convinced they should be 2-0.

I REPLAY — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) August 29, 2023

Peralta pitched three scoreless innings. Edgar Navarro did not.

After Oscar Colas throws ball into the infield to no one in particular, O's score 2 more on McKenna's single against Navarro.



6-0 B8 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 29, 2023

Robert takes a double away from Rutschman with a web gem.

Luis Robert Jr. is incredible — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 29, 2023

He’s playing for the White Sox. You have to wonder.

I love Luis Robert. I just hope he’s happy lol — Z. (@EazyZmane) August 29, 2023

Anthony Santander adds a three-run home run. My sadness continues.

When the Orioles actually blow a team out and don’t let them sneak back into the game pic.twitter.com/BtX2BSkZgS — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) August 29, 2023

A 9-0 loss, and I am wanting to hop on a different bandwagon.

imagine being a fan of a good baseball team like the Orioles… i don’t even remember what that feels like — Zach (@zachsox) August 29, 2023

We now take a look ahead at the rest of the series... pic.twitter.com/ZVYXy7ZUiZ — Section 108 (@fromthe108) August 29, 2023

Tune in tomorrow, I guess.