Gamethread: White Sox at Orioles

The White Sox (52-80) are facing the Orioles (82-49) for the second game of this three-game series in Baltimore. Baltimore won the series opener by a score of 9-0 and has a 3-1 lead in the overall season series.

Jesse Scholtens will start on the mound for the South Siders. Scholtens enters this game with decent numbers (4.15 ERA, 4.10 xERA, 4.92 FIP, 0.3 fWAR) in 65 innings this season. However, Scholtens has been cold lately, allowing a total of 10 earned runs in 8 2⁄ 3 innings in his past two starts. Before those two starts, Scholtens had a 3.20 ERA. This will be his first game against Baltimore.

Dean Kremer, 27, will start on the mound for the Orioles. Kremer, a right-handed pitcher, has a 4.31 ERA, a 5.23 xERA, and a 4.74 FIP, rendering him a 1.0-fWAR pitcher in 144 innings. Kremer has pitched well in August, with a 2.59 ERA in 24 1⁄ 3 innings. This will be Kremer’s second career game against the White Sox. In his first game against the South Siders, Kremer pitched 5 2⁄ 3 shutout innings despite allowing seven hits.

Here are the starting lineups:

Dean on the bump! pic.twitter.com/gDpjoPJ8yZ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 29, 2023

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 6:05 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game.