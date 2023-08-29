Bird App Recap: Orioles 9, White Sox 3

Let’s see how the White Sox lose to the Orioles again today!

Also, in case you’ve been living under a rock, a lot happened today.

Other players currently on waivers, per sources: Yankees OF Harrison Bader, Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco, White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger, Tigers RP José Cisnero. Claims awarded in reverse order of winning percentage as of Thursday. Teams on fringes of wild-card race likely to be most… https://t.co/1kKgeo48NZ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 29, 2023

My baseball fandom is an Onion article… https://t.co/ZsH9SEYzPV — Bologna (@PeterFonseca) August 29, 2023

Lenyn Sosa strikes first with a solo home run in the third.

Everyone gets a homerun

Call that Lyninst Socialism — Tennesee Hennessy, who toodles the flute (@baby_nashville) August 29, 2023

No baserunners until the fourth? OK!

The O’s tie the game in the fifth and Scholtens departs in the sixth.

Last couple starts Jesse Scholtens has been bad but tonight he was a smooth criminal — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 30, 2023

But bad news is on the horizon.

If Tanner Banks is up in the pen best believe we’re seeing Bryan Shaw again tonight#WhiteSox — (@StonecoldSxnick) August 30, 2023

Maybe the White Sox can do something with this?

Dean Kremer's night is over. He scattered six hits and struck out five in six innings, leaving two runners on base for Danny Coulombe — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) August 30, 2023

Kidding. We’re bunting. And leaving two on.

Classic White Sox screwing up a bunt once and then making the next guy bunt that already hit a home run today. To get to… Korey Lee??? Lmao no wonder why they are a million games under .500 — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 30, 2023

Aaron Bummer is in for the seventh and loads the bases with haste. He even allowed the first walk of the evening.

bummer doing bummer things — Al (@baseballgalal) August 30, 2023

Anthony Santander doubles with two outs to clear the bases and bring Bryan Shaw out of the bullpen.

Bummer is uNlUcKy #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) August 30, 2023

Cedric Mullins knocks one in making it 5-1 in the eighth. Can anyone guess the team that can’t execute a rebuild?

Watching a team that knows how to execute a rebuild against a team that doesn’t. #orioles #WhiteSox — David (@ChiSoxFanDave) August 30, 2023

Bases loaded again. An infield single. I think we all know where this is headed.

.@Orioles you are just wasting water at this point — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) August 30, 2023

Adley Rutchsman breaks my heart by driving in run No. 62 of the year, and the seventh run in two innings. It’s now 8-1.

All Bummer had to do was throw ONE STRIKE. 7 runs later the #WhiteSox have mailed it in — Mike - Cesspool Swimmer (@shure_michael) August 30, 2023

Two more base hits and Rutchsman scores. Bryan Shaw is FINALLY pulled.

This one went from 1-all to 9-1 in a hurry.



Shaw KO'd. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 30, 2023

It’s hard to believe this was a competitive game 20 minutes ago — John Totura (@JETotura) August 30, 2023

The Sox strike back? It’s 9-2!

Imagine being up 9-1 going into the 9th inning and giving up 3 straight hits to the 2023 Chicago White Sox. As a lifelong O’s fan, I am embarrassed. — Laura (@EllaJay912) August 30, 2023

Do I sense a comeback?? It’s now 9-3 with just one out.

I'm embarrassed to love this team right now — WhiteSox Cowboy (@MidWestOG1023) August 30, 2023

Just kidding! A double play ends it all.

Oh brother this team STINKS! — missy (@messycarroll) August 30, 2023