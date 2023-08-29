 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Orioles 9, White Sox 3

I am straight up not having a good time

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Let’s see how the White Sox lose to the Orioles again today!

Also, in case you’ve been living under a rock, a lot happened today.

Lenyn Sosa strikes first with a solo home run in the third.

No baserunners until the fourth? OK!

The O’s tie the game in the fifth and Scholtens departs in the sixth.

But bad news is on the horizon.

Maybe the White Sox can do something with this?

Kidding. We’re bunting. And leaving two on.

Aaron Bummer is in for the seventh and loads the bases with haste. He even allowed the first walk of the evening.

Anthony Santander doubles with two outs to clear the bases and bring Bryan Shaw out of the bullpen.

Cedric Mullins knocks one in making it 5-1 in the eighth. Can anyone guess the team that can’t execute a rebuild?

Bases loaded again. An infield single. I think we all know where this is headed.

Adley Rutchsman breaks my heart by driving in run No. 62 of the year, and the seventh run in two innings. It’s now 8-1.

Two more base hits and Rutchsman scores. Bryan Shaw is FINALLY pulled.

The Sox strike back? It’s 9-2!

Do I sense a comeback?? It’s now 9-3 with just one out.

Just kidding! A double play ends it all.

