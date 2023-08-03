White Sox Minor League Update: August 2, 2023

The Knights fell victim to a big fifth inning by the Tides, and they only managed to get one hit during the first game of a doubleheader.

Alejandro Mateo had a strong start, delivering 2 2⁄3 shutout innings for Charlotte. He was pretty efficient, only needing 44 pitches to get through that chunk of the game. However, with how the offense performed, there was nothing Mateo could have done to make this team win. Charlotte’s only hit was a double by Víctor Reyes, and he was stranded.

Meanwhile, with the game still scoreless, the Tides broke through in the fifth against reliever Nate Fisher. With the bases loaded and one out, Kyle Stowers hit a grand slam that traveled 260 feet. Yep, an inside-the-park grand slam. You do not see that very often, but it happened here.

In new prospects news, Korey Lee debuted with the Knights tonight, at DH, and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

The Knights used a ton of offense to rally from a five-run deficit to beat the Tides in the nightcap.

Knights starter Haylen Green did not have his best stuff, but he did not need a good outing for Charlotte to win this game. The bullpen combined to throw 5 1⁄3 innings, only allowing two runs. The biggest story, however, was the offense, which put 11 runs on the board during this seven-inning game. Interestingly, there were no home runs by the Knights, but they had 13 hits, seven of which went for extra bases. The biggest of those hits was a bases-clearing triple by Clint Frazier, who put the Knights ahead, and they led for the rest of the game.

This doubleheader opener got away from the Barons, who took control with a massive sixth inning only to blow the lead to the Trash Pandas, who had their backs to the wall.

Jonathan Cannon had a great start for the Barons, only allowing one run in five innings. He struck out four while only issuing one walk. However, due to Birmingham’s poor start on offense, Cannon left the game in line for the loss. In the bottom of the sixth, though, the Barons made sure that Cannon did not get charged with an undeserved loss.

After Yoelqui Céspedes struck out, the next six Barons reached base and even scored. Ben Norman singled, Moisés Castillo and Terrell Tatum walked, and Colson Montgomery was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run. From there José Rodríguez walked in another run, and Bryan Ramos launched a grand slam to blow the game open and make the score 6-1.

Unfortunately, reliever Garrett Schoenle and the Barons did not protect that lead, as the Trash Pandas rallied with five in the top of the seventh. From there, the Trash Pandas put together a nice eighth inning to secure the victory.

The Barons could not redeem themselves in the nightcap, as they dropped both games of the doubleheader.

Birmingham took the lead in the second, when Luis Mieses launched a two-run homer to drive in Alsander Womack. Unfortunately, those were the only two runs of the game for the Barons.

Starter Chase Plymell allowed one run in two innings, and Jared Kelley had control issues, allowing two runs and issuing three walks in three innings. Although Jerry Burke had a strong relief appearance, those three runs by Rocket City were enough for them to secure the win.

Although the situation got dicey in the ninth inning, but the Dash recovered for an exciting victory in dramatic fashion.

Dash starter Tyler Schweitzer delivered a terrific performance for the Dash, only allowing one run in six innings. Schweitzer also struck out nine, and he only allowed one hit, which was a solo home run. When Schweitzer left the game, the Dash had a 2-1 lead, and Schweitzer was in line for the win. Those first two Winston-Salem runs resulted from a solo homer by Jacob Burke and a sacrifice fly by Andy Atwood after a Michael Turner double and a Colby Smelley single.

Jordan Mikel was not quite able to shut the door in the top of the ninth. Mikel recorded two outs, but not before loading the bases. In a super high-leverage situation, Eric Adler took over on the mound, but he did not strand all three runners he inherited. Dru Baker tied the game with a single, but Adler did not allow any further damage.

However, DJ Gladney did not let the game reach extra innings. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Gladney launched an 0-2 pitch out to center for his 13th homer of the season, ending the game.

After a hard-fought battle, the Cannon Ballers came up short against the RiverDogs in Charleston.

Most of the offense came in the top of the second for Kannapolis. Calvin Harris walked, and Eddie Park reached on an error to bring up Chris Lanzilli with two on and nobody out. Lanzilli took full advantage of the RBI opportunity with a three-run homer. The Dash proceeded to pick up one more run in the fourth, when Harris scored on a passed ball.

The pitchers had to hold the RiverDogs to less than four runs, and they were not quite up to the task. Starter Shane Murphy allowed a run in both the first and second innings, but he was terrific throughout the rest of his five-inning performance. From innings 3-5, nobody reached scoring position against Murphy. However, Ben Beutel had a tough day from the bullpen, allowing three runs in two innings, and Charleston held on.

