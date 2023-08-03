 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: How Sweep it Is(n’t)

all this time it took you to get yourself straight ... it’s too late...

By Ryiin
Your 43-66 Chicago White Sox look to escape the sweltering Texas heat without being swept by the 62-46 Rangers. The Pale Hose, losers of three straight, are 1-4 vs Texas on the season and look to even up their all-time record at Globe Life Field with a win. Texas looks to complete the sweep and stay atop the AL West, fending off those pesky Astros who are hot on their heels.

Here’s Pedro’s lineup this afternoon:

I guess when your whole team is bad, lineup construction doesn’t much matter, but come on already, Pedro. This is just dumb.

Anywho.

On the bump for the visitors, Touki The Magnificent, (yes, I just dubbed him this, I don’t care how stupid it is, I have to entertain myself somehow). Toussaint is 1-3 on the season, with a 3.50 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP. For the home team, Mad Max makes his Rangers debut. Scherzer had a 9-4 record in 19 starts for the Mets, with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP before joining the Rangers via trade. Scherzer is 13-6 with a 2.43 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP in 163 innings against the White Sox all-time, though most of this Sox roster has never faced the three-time Cy Young winner.

In sad news for the White Sox, the team announced late yesterday afternoon that they would be without the services of star closer Liam Hendriks for the foreseeable future, as he recovers and rehabs from UCL surgery.

Knowing Liam’s competitive spirit, he’ll be back throwing 99 mph and cursing up a storm in no time. Though he will certainly be missed!

In other roster news, welcome back Trayce Thompson!

I’ve always had a soft spot for Trayce, and am certainly not upset to see him patrolling the outfield for the South Siders again!

Also, happy birthday, La Pantera!

Let’s get to the game tweets, shall we?

Let’s hope!

Hahah, Oh Chuck ...

Sox load the bases with one out, Yaz steps to the plate ...

Sox score three off of a wild Scherzer in a 37-pitch first inning.

And in this edition of tweets you hope don’t come back to haunt you ...

Also:

Sox strand two in the second, but push Scherzer’s pitch count up to 56.

Rangers Twitter is certainly showing a measured response:

An infield single, a walk, and a double plates a run, but Touki escapes, stranding two.

Scherzer gets his first 1-2-3 inning in the third, on only 10 pitches.

Story of the 2023 White Sox in one tweet.

Two walks and a single makes it 3-2, Rangers, but Touki escapes again with minimal damage.

Mitch Garver ties it with a 457-foot blast ...

I mean, no argument here.

Old Friend Marcus Semien unties it in the fourth ...

Sad face emoji.

Honestly, no, I don’t think anyone is certain of that at this point ...

Hahah good luck with that ...

After a rough start, Mad Max settled in.

Make that nine:

So much for Mad Max having a rough Rangers debut ...

Outside of the first, this one wasn’t pretty.

Pretty much.

To no one’s surprise, the Sox are swept by the Rangers and have lost four straight.

Not that it matters. Nothing does in this hellacious season.

