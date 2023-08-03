Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: How Sweep it Is(n’t)

Your 43-66 Chicago White Sox look to escape the sweltering Texas heat without being swept by the 62-46 Rangers. The Pale Hose, losers of three straight, are 1-4 vs Texas on the season and look to even up their all-time record at Globe Life Field with a win. Texas looks to complete the sweep and stay atop the AL West, fending off those pesky Astros who are hot on their heels.

Here’s Pedro’s lineup this afternoon:

I guess when your whole team is bad, lineup construction doesn’t much matter, but come on already, Pedro. This is just dumb.

Anywho.

On the bump for the visitors, Touki The Magnificent, (yes, I just dubbed him this, I don’t care how stupid it is, I have to entertain myself somehow). Toussaint is 1-3 on the season, with a 3.50 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP. For the home team, Mad Max makes his Rangers debut. Scherzer had a 9-4 record in 19 starts for the Mets, with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP before joining the Rangers via trade. Scherzer is 13-6 with a 2.43 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP in 163 innings against the White Sox all-time, though most of this Sox roster has never faced the three-time Cy Young winner.

In sad news for the White Sox, the team announced late yesterday afternoon that they would be without the services of star closer Liam Hendriks for the foreseeable future, as he recovers and rehabs from UCL surgery.

Chicago #WhiteSox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in a procedure performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 2, 2023

Knowing Liam’s competitive spirit, he’ll be back throwing 99 mph and cursing up a storm in no time. Though he will certainly be missed!

In other roster news, welcome back Trayce Thompson!

Prior to today’s series finale at the Texas Rangers, the #WhiteSox returned outfielder Trayce Thompson from his injury rehabilitation assignment with Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 3, 2023

I’ve always had a soft spot for Trayce, and am certainly not upset to see him patrolling the outfield for the South Siders again!

Also, happy birthday, La Pantera!

Happy birthday, Luis Robert Jr.! pic.twitter.com/DXlg6FdA2x — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 3, 2023

Let’s get to the game tweets, shall we?

Alright you White Sox make me proud — (@dimesH0F) August 3, 2023

Let’s hope!

Who had @ChuckGarfien choosing Trayce Thompson for his ‘Pick to Click’ on their 2023 #WhiteSox bingo card? — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) August 3, 2023

Hahah, Oh Chuck ...

Sox load the bases with one out, Yaz steps to the plate ...

Bases loaded rbi walk for Yaz? What?! — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 3, 2023

Singles and walks? Who is this team? — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) August 3, 2023

Sox score three off of a wild Scherzer in a 37-pitch first inning.

White Sox leading Scherzer just like everyone predicted. — Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) August 3, 2023

You give up 3 first inning runs to THIS White Sox team, with Robert and Eloy sitting? pic.twitter.com/FcvbdsUgQp — Enrico_Pallazzo (@Packer_Owner) August 3, 2023

Max Scherzer's first inning with the #Rangers:

37 pitches, 3 runs, 3 hits, 2 BB, 2 K.#StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/KaLv1oCUKx — Stefan Stevenson (@StefanVersusTex) August 3, 2023

And in this edition of tweets you hope don’t come back to haunt you ...

#WhiteSox welcome Washed Max to Texas with a crooked number

pic.twitter.com/WJSbLeZqfw — Sox On Tap (@SoxOnTap) August 3, 2023

Also:

if this is max scherzer against the WHITE SOX…. it’s over — maryam (@goatosoto) August 3, 2023

The White Sox appear to be back, but, as we know, it’s usually a false alarm. #whitesox — Alternate Reality HOFer Moncada (@FutureMoncada) August 3, 2023

Sox strand two in the second, but push Scherzer’s pitch count up to 56.

Rangers Twitter is certainly showing a measured response:

Scherzer pushing 60 pitches after 2 IP against the White Sox. 6 H allowed. Rangers got duped! — Bonda (@BenOndaTop) August 3, 2023

An infield single, a walk, and a double plates a run, but Touki escapes, stranding two.

Josh Smith drops one in to put the Rangers on the board!

@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | : BSSW pic.twitter.com/CK9VzNbKIc — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) August 3, 2023

Between Scherzer, the ump, and then Touki, the zone was hard to find that inning. — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 3, 2023

Scherzer gets his first 1-2-3 inning in the third, on only 10 pitches.

White Sox had one good inning — Hannah World Cup Era (@hannah_c_basso) August 3, 2023

Story of the 2023 White Sox in one tweet.

Two walks and a single makes it 3-2, Rangers, but Touki escapes again with minimal damage.

Tuki Touissant trying to mess around and pitch well enough to get the #WhiteSox a couple top 100 prospects next deadline? pic.twitter.com/B9vxu9ZPX4 — SELL THE WHITE SOX (@HashTagWhiteSox) August 3, 2023

Mitch Garver ties it with a 457-foot blast ...

#Rangers Mitch Garver homers (7) 457ft on a fly ball to left center off #WhiteSox Touki Toussaint.



CHW 3 @ TEX 3; BOT 4 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) August 3, 2023

Really not sure why everyone was so giddy about Scherzer’s bad first inning.



The #WhiteSox are an abomination and play with no heart. 3-0 lead might as well not be a lead at all for a team like that. — Milo Hamilton’s Microphone (@MicrophoneMilo) August 3, 2023

I mean, no argument here.

Old Friend Marcus Semien unties it in the fourth ...

#Rangers Marcus Semien homers (17) 411ft on a fly ball to left off #WhiteSox Touki Toussaint.



CHW 3 @ TEX 4; BOT 4 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) August 3, 2023

That brief lead was fun while it lasted...



Yet giving away is the least surprising development all afternoon... #whitesox — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 3, 2023

Marcus Semien is a sleeper for best player that Rick Hahn traded away for nothing. Sure would’ve been nice to have him at 2nd for the last 8 years#Whitesox — White Sox Nation (@WhiSoxNationCHI) August 3, 2023

Sad face emoji.

Good grief! Are we even sure the Chicago WhiteSox are a real MLB team? — RLAlexander (@rlalexander12) August 3, 2023

Honestly, no, I don’t think anyone is certain of that at this point ...

I am begging the Chicago #WhiteSox to give a shit. — Milo Hamilton’s Microphone (@MicrophoneMilo) August 3, 2023

Hahah good luck with that ...

After a rough start, Mad Max settled in.

#WhiteSox 3 @ #Rangers 4 [T6-1o]:



Trayce Thompson (swinging; 2)



RHP Max Scherzer (8)

Seq (6): CU× ff ff FF× sl SL×

s3: 84.3mph Slider — Strikeout Tracker (@whifftracker) August 3, 2023

Make that nine:

#WhiteSox 3 @ #Rangers 4 [T6-2o]:



Gavin Sheets (swinging; 1)



RHP Max Scherzer (9)

Seq (4): CH× ch FF FC×

s3: 88.6mph Cutter — Strikeout Tracker (@whifftracker) August 3, 2023

So much for Mad Max having a rough Rangers debut ...

Outside of the first, this one wasn’t pretty.

And then of course the White Sox went and totally White Sox’d — Tentin Quarantino is unafraid of South Oklahoma (@TentyQuarantino) August 3, 2023

Pretty much.

To no one’s surprise, the Sox are swept by the Rangers and have lost four straight.

Not that it matters. Nothing does in this hellacious season.