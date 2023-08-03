Gamethread: White Sox at Rangers

The White Sox season drags on, as they take on the Rangers in the thankfully air-conditioned Globe Life Park this afternoon as the temps top 100° outside the stadium. The Sox actually scored a run yesterday, so things are looking up offensively.

Taking the mound for the White Sox will be Touki Toussaint. one of those successful Rick Hahn bottom-fishing expeditions. Toussaint sports a 3.50 ERA and the challenge of facing a Rangers offense that scored 11 runs yesterday, seven of them off Dylan Cease in the first two innings.

Facing Touki will be a young newcomer to the Rangers, one Max Scherzer, a mere 39 years of age and already destined for the Hall of Fame. Scherzer wasn’t having a Scherzerish season before the Mets traded him at the deadline, with a 4.01 ERA, ballooned by a July when he gave up 15 earned runs in 31 innings, but he gets to toss to a Sox offense that has scored just one run total in its last three games.

The White Sox are helping the elderly opposing pitcher by sitting their best hitter in favor of the newly re-re-acquired Trayce Thompson, who was hitting a hefty .155 for the Dodgers before getting hurt and missing July.

T. Anderson SS

A. Benintendi LF

A. Vaughn 1B

Y. Moncada 3B

Y. Grandal C

T. Thompson CF

G. Sheets DH

Z. Remillard 2B

O. Colás RF

Touki, meanwhile, will take on a Texas lineup that leads MLB in scoring runs.

M. Semien 2B

C. Seager DH

N. Lowe 1B

A. García RF

J. Jung 3B

T. Jankowski LF

M. Garver C

J. Smith SS

L. Taveras CF

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Central. Usual broadcast suspects.