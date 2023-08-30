Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: Birds go down!

Your Chicago White Sox look (52-81) to avoid the sweep in the matinee matchup with the Baltimore Orioles (83-49) this lovely Wednesday afternoon. If you missed the first two games, and for the sake of your sanity I hope you did, the South Siders lost by a combined score of 18-3. Yes, 18-3. Calling the games ugly would be kind, and kindness is certainly not something this team has earned.

Here’s first year (and hopefully only year) manager Pedro Grifol’s lineup on this getaway Wednesday:

When everything sucks this bad, does it even matter what they do at this point? Still, I will never understand what purpose Yasmani Grandal or Elvis Andrus serve at this juncture on a team 29 games worse than .500. It is August 30, and the time for playing washed-up veterans has long passed.

Whatever, I guess ...

On the bump for the visiting White Sox, Dylan Cease. Kyle Gibson takes the ball for the home Orioles,

Seeing that it is another day that ends in Y, here’s this embarrassing White Sox tidbit:

After the games on Tuesday (8/29) the @WhiteSox were eliminated from the 1st A.L. Wild Card race.#WhiteSox #MLB — MLB Magic Numbers ⚾️ (@MLBMagNum) August 30, 2023

Are we still waiting to talk to Rick after the parade? Oh wait, he was ceremoniously let go, and will most certainly be replaced by an even less qualified yes-man. So there’s that. At least our baseball equilibrium remains intact.

Oof. What a couple of weeks.

Anywho.

These are pretty sweet!

So, can the Pale Hose avoid a sweep at the hands of the Orange Birds? Tune in to find out!

Or don’t. Seriously, don’t. Don’t watch this dreck. Avert your gaze. Save your mental health. Find anything better to do with your afternoon. For all that is good and holy ...

Lets get to the tweets, shall we?

First batter of the game, and Pedro is gonna Pedro ...

Burning your challenge on the first play of the game. Baseball Genius level shit Pedro... https://t.co/EY8HXzAtQW — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 30, 2023

Sox go 1-2-3 ...

Bottom of the first, and it’s quickly 1-0, Orioles ...

#Orioles open the bottom of the 1st with back-to-back doubles by Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander, and they lead the White Sox 1-0. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) August 30, 2023

Santander has 8 RBIs in 3 games in the series https://t.co/oil9GBLztW — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) August 30, 2023

Yeah, the O’s are pretty good ...

Ryan O'Hearn makes it 2-0 with a single to score Santander. Orioles getting to Cease early. — Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) August 30, 2023

What in the hell has happened to Dylan Cease? #WhiteSox — Melissa Sage-Bollenbach (@soxmom72) August 30, 2023

Good question ...

This is the first inning of Sox baseball I’ve legit watched in about a month. How can anyone in their right mind watch this team and say Pedro Grifol deserves another shot? #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qCV9f733jY — SELL THE WHITE SOX (@HashTagWhiteSox) August 30, 2023

It’s 3-0, O’s early and fans are asking:

I’m the biggest Dylan cease fan as we all know but I have to ask…was last year a fluke??? — maddie (@maddie_spagnola) August 30, 2023

O’s good, Sox not:

30 pitches and 4 runs later, the 1st inning is mercifully over... #whitesox — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 30, 2023

Eloy leads of the second inning with a single, and Andrew Vaughn cuts the lead in half!

Yaz singles and Oscar Colás ties the game on one swing!

White Sox respond in the second with four runs of their own. How often has that happened??

Luis Robert Jr. gets a fastball to his liking and makes it 5-4, White Sox!

Luis Robert Jr. - Chicago White Sox (35) Solo 405 feet

+500 — MLB Home Run (@MLBHR) August 30, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. taking the words outta Jason Benetti’s mouth 35th homer of the season #WhiteSox — Shannon Ehrhardt (@SEhrhardtKCCI) August 30, 2023

Yes they are!

Why yes, yes you can.

Can we interest you in a Luis Robert Jr. home run? pic.twitter.com/mE2TuiOaJd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 30, 2023

Back-to-back doubles makes it 6-4, White Sox! What is going on here?!

Check that:

Because we can’t have nice things:

Anthony Santander - Baltimore Orioles (26) Solo 369 feet

+360 — MLB Home Run (@MLBHR) August 30, 2023

Seems like a good bet.

Good money says Cease does not hold the lead. #WhiteSox — Mark Hoger (@HogerMark) August 30, 2023

An Elvis single, Oscar walk, a Tim Anderson bloop single, and an error on Cedric Mullins makes it 9-5!

Benny double makes it 10-5! What has gotten into these White Sox?

Just checked the score of the game and had to do a double take because the White Sox scored 10 runs? pic.twitter.com/R2GhaeQqVK — Laura (@EllaJay912) August 30, 2023

In a Bizarro world week in this very bizarre season, would this surprise anyone, ha-ha?

I’m now convinced Orioles and White Sox switched uniforms after the 1st inning. — Stephen Heup (@MD_Pride_410) August 30, 2023

Hey, uh, Pedro, the game isn’t over yet ...

Aaron Bummer warms up in the pen and Sox fans collectively hold their breath ... #whitesox — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 30, 2023

The Orioles put two on with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth, but Gregory Santos gets a big double play to win the game!

Even in victory, Sox fans know they can’t have nice things ...

Sources: White Sox expected to announce Chris Getz as new lead baseball decision maker tomorrow. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) August 30, 2023

Following the White Sox is much like watching this gif unfold ...

Just sell the team already, Jerry ...