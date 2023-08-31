White Sox Minor League Update: August 30, 2023

The Knights were unable to play their game in Jacksonville against the Jumbo Shrimp due to poor conditions in the area. Best wishes to those affected by the hurricane. Charlotte’s record remains 46-81.

The Barons broke the game wide open in the bottom of the third to beat the Biscuits handily in Birmingham.

Barons starter Matt Thompson allowed one run in the first inning, and he struggled to find the strike zone early on. In the first frame, Thompson allowed a single and issued three walks. However, Thompson made an excellent recovery, as he did not issue any more walks after that, and he only allowed two hits in total.

The Biscuits remained ahead by one until the bottom of the third, when the Barons put an enormous inning together. With one out, Alsander Womack reached on an error, and Terrell Tatum doubled to put a pair in scoring position. That set the table for José Rodríguez, who crushed a three-run homer to turn the game around. Two batters later, Bryan Ramos singled with two outs to extend the inning for Wilfred Veras, who crushed a two-run homer.

In the fourth, Rodríguez added to his RBI total with a single to bring in Tim Elko, who had singled to lead off the inning. Then, in the fifth, Veras collected another RBI with a single to bring in Ramos, who had doubled to open the frame. Meanwhile, the bullpen was fantastic, as Haylen Green and Fraser Ellard combined for three shutout innings to preserve the commanding lead.

The Dash came through in the clutch to grind out a close win in a low-scoring game.

This game remained a scoreless tie through the first six innings. The Dash got a combined total of six shutout innings from Norge Vera and Brooks Gosswein, but the Braves pitching staff was also doing a phenomenal job in the early going. Finally, in the bottom of the seventh, the Dash broke the ice. Brooks Baldwin hit a leadoff single, and DJ Gladney doubled to put two in scoring position with no outs. Although Michael Turner and Caberea Weaver were both retired without driving in the go-ahead run, Bryce Willits delivered an infield single to get the job done. On top of the hit, Rome’s shortstop made an error that allowed Gladney to score, too. Just like that, it was 2-0.

After reliever Vince Vannelle delivered a scoreless seventh inning, the eighth frame was not as easy. The Braves got a walk and a double, so they had runners on second and third with one out. A productive ground out resulted in the Braves cutting their deficit in half, but Vannelle did not allow the tying run to score.

The situation got quite dicey in the ninth, when reliever Johnny Ray took over on the mound. Ray allowed a single before issuing a walk and hitting a batter to load the bases with no outs. However, after that, Ray got back-to-back strikeouts before picking up the save with a pop out.

Due to weather tonight's game has officially been postponed - tomorrow's game is now a doubleheader. Gates will open at 5pm & Game 1’s first pitch will be at 5:30pm.

Tickets purchased for tonight's game can be EXCHANGED for any remaining game this season. pic.twitter.com/g3xHaWh9S7 — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) August 30, 2023

The Cannon Ballers were unable to play their game as scheduled, and it has been postpones. Their record remains 61-59.