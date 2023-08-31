Today in White Sox History: August 31

1926

In a twin bill at Detroit, White Sox infielder Ray Morehart tied a major-league record in cranking out nine hits in 10 at-bats! Morehart went 5-for-6 in the opener, and then capped it off with a 4-for-4 performance in the nightcap. Two of his nine hits were doubles.

Morehead’s five hits fueled a 19-2 win in the opener, which remains tied for the 12th-most runs in a game in franchise history and the 17-run win remains tied for third-biggest ever. The White Sox lost the nightcap, 7-6.

1935

In the highlight of his career, White Sox rookie pitcher Vern Kennedy threw a 5-0 no-hitter against Cleveland, at Comiskey Park. The no-hitter was saved in the ninth inning when with one out, outfielder Al Simmons made a diving catch on a ball.

Kennedy didn’t even realize he had a no-hitter going until the final out!

Kennedy also had the game-breaking hit in the contest, a bases-loaded triple, driving in three runs in the sixth inning. It was also the first no-hitter in the American League since 1931.

Kennedy’s four walks against just five strikeouts gave him a relatively low game score of 88, which ranks in a tie for 121st in all White Sox starts in history.

1964

White Sox catcher Jerry McNertney was part of the cover shot for Sports Illustrated, in one of the few black-and-white covers ever done by the magazine.

1993

Outfielder Tim Raines became only the second White Sox player to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game. He did it at Yankee Stadium, as he victimized Sterling Hitchcock and Rich Monteleone to help the Sox coast to an 11-3 win. Raines went 3-for-5, with two runs and four RBIs. His home runs came in the fifth and ninth innings.

2010

Edwin Jackson stopped just one out short of a complete-game, 4-3 win at Cleveland. And in striking out 11, he became just the third White Sox pitcher to punch out double-figure batters in three consecutive games (Ed Walsh, 1910, and Floyd Bannister, 1985).

The win also completed a miraculous career start in Chicago for Jackson, who after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30 went 3-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 45 strikeouts against eight walks in five starts.