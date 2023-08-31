 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Visiting Dugout Episode 35 — Dollars 4 Dingers

Chrystal chats with the ladies from A Pod of Their Own

By Chrystal O'Keefe
The White Sox are about to face the Tigers and Royals. Blah blah blah. Instead of talking about this team, and some other bad baseball teams in the American League Central, I decided to go in a different direction.

Dollars for Dingers was started in 2019 by the wonderful women over at A Pod of Their Own. What started as something small between friends has turned into a much larger and incredibly influential fundraiser. Linda Surovich and Allison McCague join the podcast to talk about something that sadly intertwines quite a bit with baseball: domestic violence.

  • How Dollars for Dingers came to be
  • The monetary goal for this year
  • Women’s Night at Citi Field, and what it’s like to have a good owner
  • Not a Mets fan? You can still make a pledge!
  • Funny and creative pledges — just make sure you can find the amount in the box score
  • Other ways to give if you can’t afford to donate
  • Donating for [redacted] starts and when other abusers play
  • Light commiserating on a terrible season

You can follow along with A Pod of Their Own, Allison McCague, Linda Surovich, and Home Run Applesauce.

Want to pledge? Sign up here.

If you happen to be in the area, don’t miss out on the in-person event.

If you are experiencing any abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Network.

Resources & support for anyone in the U.S. affected by intimate partner violence 24/7/365. 1-800-799-7233. Chat at http://thehotline.org | Text “START” to 88788.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

