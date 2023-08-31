Visiting Dugout Episode 35 — Dollars 4 Dingers

The White Sox are about to face the Tigers and Royals. Blah blah blah. Instead of talking about this team, and some other bad baseball teams in the American League Central, I decided to go in a different direction.

Dollars for Dingers was started in 2019 by the wonderful women over at A Pod of Their Own. What started as something small between friends has turned into a much larger and incredibly influential fundraiser. Linda Surovich and Allison McCague join the podcast to talk about something that sadly intertwines quite a bit with baseball: domestic violence.

Folks, ✨it's time✨. Dollars for Dingers 2023 is upon us! For every home run the Mets hit in September, our community is pledging money to benefit @ndvh. You can use the Google sheet below to enter your pledge.https://t.co/BV7JrcBssC — A Pod of Their Own (@apodoftheirown) August 30, 2023

How Dollars for Dingers came to be

The monetary goal for this year

Women’s Night at Citi Field, and what it’s like to have a good owner

Not a Mets fan? You can still make a pledge!

Funny and creative pledges — just make sure you can find the amount in the box score

Other ways to give if you can’t afford to donate

Donating for [redacted] starts and when other abusers play

Light commiserating on a terrible season

You can follow along with A Pod of Their Own, Allison McCague, Linda Surovich, and Home Run Applesauce.

Want to pledge? Sign up here.

If you happen to be in the area, don’t miss out on the in-person event.

Our annual campaign will culminate with an in-person raffle event at EBBS at Citi Field on September 30 prior to the 7:10pm game vs. the Phillies. We will have so many fun raffle prizes, food and drink specials, and general merriment. Please join us if you can! pic.twitter.com/TMJdR2ojpA — A Pod of Their Own (@apodoftheirown) August 30, 2023

If you are experiencing any abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Network.

Resources & support for anyone in the U.S. affected by intimate partner violence 24/7/365. 1-800-799-7233. Chat at http://thehotline.org | Text “START” to 88788.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.