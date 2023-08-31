Special Edition Bird App Recap: Jerry getz his man ...

In the least surprising and most obvious move for Jerry Reinsdorf’s clown car organization, Chris Getz was named the new senior vice president and general manager for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday morning.

OFFICIAL: Chris Getz has been named senior vice president/general manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/MPjlDuI7p6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2023

White Sox Name Chris Getz General Manager https://t.co/cJGj0c363c pic.twitter.com/aP6rizZ1RY — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 31, 2023

Multiple reports circled around on social media Wednesday evening, and the tweet we were all awaiting with bated breath dropped early Thursday. This is what constitutes significant organizational change, and the cowardly org announced the “promotion” (?) via a press release on Twitter. Because, of course, they did. We knew there was no way JR was showing his face or even saying a single word to the media. This, sadly, is par for the course in South Side fandom nowadays.

The response from Sox fans on Twitter was about as delicious as expected:

Dear Jeff,

Please roast the entire organization. Like scorched earth. Please.



Pretty please. — Scarlett Coronado (@Tigresa_de1810) August 31, 2023

The least surprising yet stupidest possible outcome ‍♀️ https://t.co/DJTt3NRCZD — Ryiin (@rfoto) August 31, 2023

congratulations to the chicago white sox on continuing to be a massive fucking disappointment for the foreseeable future https://t.co/OK94jZvxLm — melanie. (@meluhkneesays) August 31, 2023

"most importantly, I'm familiar with Chris so he Getz the job" ~ Jerry Reinsdorf.... probably #WhiteSox https://t.co/Lbs1kj1BvU — Adam (@acs614) August 31, 2023

The rush to turn the #WhiteSox into the KC Royals begins!!!! https://t.co/eCb8egOrxK — Matt Arado (@mjarado) August 31, 2023

Seems like a good time to bring this tweet back for no reason whatsoever. https://t.co/yAKlL68ebi — Kindableu (@kindableu) August 31, 2023

I will just be over here singing Deja Vu. https://t.co/9Ll4LMDnE4 — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) August 31, 2023

The ratio of quote tweets to likes is crazy. Sox fans haven't been this united in a long time. https://t.co/rPSCuQA9CH — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 31, 2023

Getz pulled a Frank Underwood and got EVERYBODY ahead of him canned so he could become Sox Czar. pic.twitter.com/eYxmhdBeUR — Lenford “Lenny” Leonard (@Leonard42) August 31, 2023

chris getz time pic.twitter.com/P7L5yVNrXp — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) August 30, 2023

This is my breaking point. EVERYONE IS LAUGHING AT YOU #WhiteSox ! This is the worst ran organization in all of professional sports! I hate Jerry Reinsdorf more than any other singular person, and I will be cold and in the ground before he gets a single cent from me again. https://t.co/175wABnzTH — Billy (@GratefulBilly91) August 31, 2023

Chris Getz wondering if external candidates are going to show up pic.twitter.com/jllpQJ5cIt — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 31, 2023

There it is



Bad owner hires unqualified employee to run the baseball team



The #WhiteSox continue to be an unserious organization & the laughingstock of Major League Baseball https://t.co/aeMaWHRFLZ — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 31, 2023

This fucking poster makes me despise him even more. Foisting this unqualified neophyte onto a team that needs actual leadership.



We're now the Royally Fucked White Sox. Cause honestly what else is there? https://t.co/zqGdf3jqPq — Scarlett Coronado (@Tigresa_de1810) August 31, 2023

If the Orioles win the World Series this year I’ll get my White Sox tattoo covered up with the Oriole bird — Spaghetti (@SpaghettiC11) August 31, 2023

And with that my transition to an Orioles fan is complete https://t.co/zVBcrl9Hmr — A Lily(gue) of her own ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (@flannelGoddess) August 31, 2023

She’s not the only one thinking of jumping ship. This is what 40 years of Reinsdorfian ownership has done.

Pretty much.

Well, that’s it, friends. The Getz era is upon us — another unqualified Yes-man to lead your favorite team to new heights of glorious, stupefying embarrassment.

Bravo, Jerry, Bravo!