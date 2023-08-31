Sox Populi Podcast 158 — You cannot take my fandom away

Joe Resis, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Jacki Krestel, Malachi Hayes, Ryiin and Brian O’Neill sat down with Brett Ballantini to reassess our fandom in light of the pending decision to elevate Chris Getz to Chicago White Sox general manager.

Put bluntly, can our fandom survive?

Ryiin and Brett are the most broken by the succession of moves made through the entirety of the Rick Hahn Era, but now extending beyond — and seemingly getting more egregious by the day

Malachi Hayes brings up a point echoed by others, however, than his fandom will outlive Jerry Reinsdorf and this ugly, horrible, short-sighted, terrible era of White Sox baseball

We have had so many things taken from us in the past decade, as the team’s traditionally-proud and competitive nature has evaporated

Likewise, we can’t even street-fight defend the White Sox any longer; go ahead, ESPN, forget 2005, or report only on guns in the park, or ... whatever. The White Sox have stolen the fight from us

Where do we go from here?

