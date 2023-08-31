 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox Reacts Survey: Chris Getz gets the no-confidence vote

South Siders are simply spinning their wheels

By Brett Ballantini
/ new

What was still a speculative question when issued as a survey is not official: Falling-upward nincomboob Chris Getz is the next White Sox GM.

You are not inspired:

Here were the national results, which we don’t really care about because our team is going up in flames:

Sox Populi Podcast

Sox Populi Podcast 158 — You cannot take my fandom away

The problem with Chris Getz

Chris Getz

Chris Getz named as White Sox general manager

