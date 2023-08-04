White Sox Minor League Update: August 3, 2023

We begin the day in Triple-A, where Charlotte lost a heartbreaker in extras against the Norfolk tides. Starting pitcher Chase Solesky navigated through 6 2⁄3 innings of one-run ball (unearned) and exited the game with a no-decision. Solesky has been, in a word, inconsistent in for the Knights this year, so a nearly seven-inning outing is a notable return to form for the righthander.

His start, however, was squandered by a Charlotte offense that produced only one hit on the night, an Adam Haseley triple. Nate Mondou would drive Haseley in with a clutch sacrifice fly to right field, but that was the full extent of the scoring for the Knights in the loss.

Recently-acquired top closer prospect Jordan Leasure took the ball in the 10th with the game on the line. Leadoff batter Josh Lester squared to bunt in order to get the winning run over to third, but dragged the ball foul. Leasure, throwing his second cutter in as many pitches, was rewarded with a called strike that ran the count to 0-2. With Lester on the ropes, Leasure went to the gas and threw the hardest pitch of the game, a 98 mph heater that Lester fouled away. Leasure’s fourth pitch proved to be the deciding one as Lester squared it up and blasted a 97 mph fastball deep to left center, ending the game in walkoff fashion and stunning the Knights.

Truly a rough outing for the recently-promoted fireballer, but he flashed the velocity and “stuff” that carried him through each level of the minors. He’ll be hoping for a bounce-back outing next time he’s tapped out of the bullpen.

Poll Only one run scored, but solid pitching in the loss. Who takes MVP honors for the Knights? Adam Haseley: 1-for-4, 3B, R, 2 K

Chase Solesky: 6 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 2 K

Jordan Holloway: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Poll Who was the afternoon's least valuable performer for Charlotte? Jordan Leasure: 0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, HR, L

Stephen Piscotty: 0-for-3, 2 K

Oh. My. Goodness.

Thirty-one hits. Twenty-five runs. Four errors to go along with three dingers, in what your author is dubbing “The Birmingham Bloodbath.”

There were four lead changes in the high-scoring affair, ending in a five-run Barons win.

Recently acquired starting pitcher Nick Nastrini, the org’s No. 5 prospect, made his debut on the mound and simply was not sharp, allowing seven runs in 4 2⁄3 innings while walking two and punching out six. Fortunately for Nastrini, he exited with a no-decision due to the fact that his opposite number, Cole Percival, had a similarly horrible start on the mound. When the book was closed on both starters, they’d allowed 16 runs combined, which accounted for the vast majority of the runs scored in the seesaw affair.

Luis Mieses is a double machine!



His 22nd double of the season gives the Barons the lead! pic.twitter.com/C6EoKbyNBM — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 4, 2023

Every single Baron reached base safely multiple times in the offensive explosion. All but two drove in runs as well, making it difficult to decide who to highlight here. No. 1 prospect Colson Montgomery reached base five times, finished a triple short of the cycle, drove in three runs, and ballooned his Double-A OPS to a crazy 1.306 since being promoted. Leadoff batter José Rodríguez slugged his 15th homer of the year while driving in three runs of his own. When the dust had settled, Montgomery, Terrell Tatum, Luis Mieses, and Yoelqui Céspedes registered three-hit games, while Alsander Womack and top catcher prospect Edgar Quero each recorded two.

COLSON MONTGOMERY DINGER



That’s Montgomery’s first Double-A home run of 2023! pic.twitter.com/iBXY8NcbEF — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 4, 2023

Barons reliever Adisyn Coffey managed to keep the Trash Pandas off of the board for 2 2⁄3 innings, long enough for the Barons to reclaim the lead, and recorded his first win of the season in the process.

Poll Who is YOUR Birmingham Bloodbath MVP? Colson Montgomery: 3-for-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB

José Rodríguez: 1-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K

Edgar Quero: 2-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Alsander Womack: 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, BB

Terrell Tatum: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, R, 1 K

Luis Mieses: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Yoelqui Céspedes: 3-for-5, 3 R, 1 K

Jason Matthews: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, K

Poll Who was the Barons' least valuable player in the win? Nick Nastrini: 4 2⁄3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 BB, 6 K

High-A Winston-Salem’s game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods was rescheduled to tomorrow, so nothing to report here!

On to Low-A!

Kannapolis took the loss, with four of the five pitchers who appeared in the game for the Cannon Ballers surrendering at least one run. Leadoff batter Mario Camilletti continued his hot-hitting ways, reaching base three times, recording two hits, and driving in one. He spearheaded a Kannapolis offense that saw only one member of the starting nine fail to record a hit. That member, Ryan McCarthy, did tally two walks on the night, however.

While hits abounded to the tune of 15 total between the two clubs, Charleston’s pitching staff proved more effective than Kannapolis’ in the loss, with only one of the four pitchers who saw the mound for the RiverDogs surrendering any runs. RiverDogs pitchers also only issued seven free passes compared to the Cannon Ballers’ 12.

The ball didn’t leave the park for either team, so small-ball reigned supreme. A solid offensive effort by a Kannapolis squad that outhit the opposition was not enough to make up for the disastrous performances displayed on the mound.

Poll Who's your Kanny MVP? Mario Camilletti: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB

Brooks Baldwin: 1-for-3, 3B, R, BB

Wilber Sánchez: 1-for-2, R, 2 RBI, BB

Poll Which player *cough* pitcher *cough* proved least valuable in the loss? Tanner McDougal: 3 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Oriel Castro: 1⁄3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 3 BB

Ethan Hammerberg: 1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 2 K, L

Last, but not least, let’s check on the ACL!

The ACL Sox lost a low-scoring game against the ACL Rangers, as a seventh-inning rally by the Sox fell short in the end. An effective ACL Sox pitching staff held the Rangers scoreless after the fourth inning.

A quartet of Sox batters, headlined by recent draftee George Wolkow, notched multi-hit games. Wolkow and Guillermo Rodriguez drove in the only two runs, and 3-hole batter Ryan Galanie reached base three times, though he failed to score or drive in any runs himself.

Big righty Ricardo Brizuela took the loss despite pitching six strong innings of two-run ball (one earned) and fanning 10 while walking zero in an incredibly sharp showing against these disciplined young Rangers hitters.

Poll Who is your ACL Sox MVP? Ryan Galanie: 2-for-3, BB, K

Ronny Hernández: 2-for-4, K

George Wolkow: 2-for-4, R, RBI, 2 K

Guillermo Rodríguez: 2-for-4, RBI, K

Ricardo Brizuela: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 10 K, 0 BB

