Gamethread: Guardians at White Sox

After getting to Max Scherzer for three runs in the first inning and proceeding to do no more offensively, the White Sox turn the page to a new series tonight. Even better, they face everybody’s favorite AL Central opponent – the Cleveland Guardians. Despite the 43-67 record and recent sell-off for the squad, the Sox still have a chance to win one tonight!

Facing the White Sox is Logan Allen, and they laid an L on him just last week, somehow. Even with a softer-throwing profile, Allen has put together a solid year to the tune of a 3.70 ERA, despite a higher WHIP at 1.30. Will the White Sox forget who they’ve become and remember that they used to smash lefties, or is that a thing of the past?

Tim Anderson is in the leadoff spot tonight, with recently re-acquired Trayce Thompson also finding himself in the lineup, batting seventh and playing right field. Beyond that, this ragtag crew is still your beloved ragtag crew.

1. Tim Anderson SS

2. Andrew Benintendi LF

3. Luis Robert Jr. CF

4. Andrew Vaughn 1B

5. Yoán Moncada 3B

6. Yasmani Grandal C

7. Trayce Thompson RF

8. Oscar Colás DH

9. Elvis Andrus 2B

Brayan Rocchio is a newer name playing shortstop for Cleveland, after they let go of Amed Rosario at the trade deadline. The Cleveland lineup has the usual threats of Steven Kwan and José Ramírez, but the team recently had to put Josh Naylor on the IL, so his bat won’t be making an impact tonight.

1. Steven Kwan LF

2. André Giménez 2B

3. José Ramírez 3B

4. Oscar Gonzalez DH

5. Will Brennan RF

6. David Fry 1B

7. Brayan Rocchio SS

8. Bo Naylor C

9. Myles Straw CF

First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. Central and can be found on the typical broadcast outlets.