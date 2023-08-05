Today in White Sox History: August 5

1925

Southpaw Dickie Kerr, a two-game winner as a rookie in the 1919 World Series for the White Sox but inactive since 1921, was reinstated from the voluntarily-retired list in an attempted comeback at age 32. Kerr will pitch in just 12 games, to a 5.15 ERA, and retire for good after the season.

After a relatively poor 1921 season (19-17, 4.72 ERA, 4.16 FIP, 89 ERA+), the White Sox sent him a contract with a $500 pay cut for 1922, prompting him to quit and pitch as a semi-pro from 1922-25.

1977

In the first game of a key series with Kansas City, White Sox pitcher Bart Johnson and Royals catcher Darrell Porter got into a shoving match along the first-base line in the third inning after Porter slammed into Johnson’s back while he was covering first base.

In the sixth inning when Porter was coming up to bat, Johnson stepped off the mound and yelled out ”Do you want it now?” and a brawl took place. Both players were ejected.

After the game, both Porter and George Brett came to the White Sox locker room to apologize. Johnson had undergone back surgery a few years before and didn’t appreciate being deliberately run into that area by Porter.

2022

It was the continuation of one of the most dominant stretches of pitching in baseball history.

Dylan Cease held the Rangers to one run in six innings of work in a 2-1 win. That meant he broke a record shared with Jacob deGrom for allowing one earned run or fewer in 13 consecutive starts (the pair had shared the mark at 12 starts).

It was the longest streak in baseball since earned runs became an official statistic in 1913.