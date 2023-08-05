Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

The White Sox are still in Cleveland. and still looking for a win after losing the series opener, 4-2, on Friday.

There was a variety of news items concerning the White Sox earlier Saturday:

And before that, on Friday, the White Sox yet again swapped international money they were too scared or ill-equipped to scout with and use themselves to a team much more trustworthy when it comes to such matters, the L.A. Dodgers. Look how much money the White Sox had left, as of June, it is ludicrous:

The Dodgers sent Aldrin Batista and Maximo Martinez to the White Sox for international slot money. Via Francys Romero, as of June 11th, the White Sox had $1.41M left this year https://t.co/udoyzJejKT — Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) August 4, 2023

As for tonight’s game, on the bump for your South Siders tonight will be Michael Kopech, who comes in with a 4-10 record and 4.49 ERA. He just faced this Guardians team on July 30, when he went five innings, giving up three runs in a losing effort.

On the other side for the Guardians will be the recently-acquired Noah Syndergaard. In his first outing after being traded away from the Los Angeles Dodgers, he went 5 1⁄3 innings, only giving up one run in a no-decision. He comes in with a 1-4 record and a 6.68 ERA. Sounds like your typical battle of mid when it comes to the AL Central.

Here’s how both teams will line them up tonight:

Saturday's #WhiteSox starters.



pic.twitter.com/LEyGuVAU0d — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 5, 2023

For those that would like to keep up with today’s games, you can watch on NBC Sports Chicago like usual or listen on WMVP 1000 AM. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CT.