Can this man help the White Sox snap their five-game losing streak?
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Filed under:

Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

Once again the South Siders look to break their losing streak, as they face Cleveland

By Dante Jones
/ new

The White Sox are still in Cleveland. and still looking for a win after losing the series opener, 4-2, on Friday.

There was a variety of news items concerning the White Sox earlier Saturday:

And before that, on Friday, the White Sox yet again swapped international money they were too scared or ill-equipped to scout with and use themselves to a team much more trustworthy when it comes to such matters, the L.A. Dodgers. Look how much money the White Sox had left, as of June, it is ludicrous:

As for tonight’s game, on the bump for your South Siders tonight will be Michael Kopech, who comes in with a 4-10 record and 4.49 ERA. He just faced this Guardians team on July 30, when he went five innings, giving up three runs in a losing effort.

On the other side for the Guardians will be the recently-acquired Noah Syndergaard. In his first outing after being traded away from the Los Angeles Dodgers, he went 5 1⁄3 innings, only giving up one run in a no-decision. He comes in with a 1-4 record and a 6.68 ERA. Sounds like your typical battle of mid when it comes to the AL Central.

Here’s how both teams will line them up tonight:

For those that would like to keep up with today’s games, you can watch on NBC Sports Chicago like usual or listen on WMVP 1000 AM. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CT.

