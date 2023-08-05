Fight Night: White Sox 7, Guardians 4

Bombs and steals, a dominant Michael Kopech start ... exactly what the White Sox needed after losing five straight. Kopech carried a no-hitter into the sixth, but ran out of gas by the end of the frame.

That will not be the story of the night.

Before Kopech was able to finish off the sixth, José Ramírez hit a double and slid hard into Tim Anderson, who was covering second base. From there things got wild, as Ramírez and Anderson got into each other’s faces and squared up. Punches were thrown, benches were cleared, players and managers were ejected.

At this point, we’re just waiting to see how long everyone is suspended.

The White Sox hit four homers, coming from Luis Robert Jr, Andrew Vaughn, Oscar Colás and Elvis Andrus. Kopech looked like the guy that the White Sox thought he could be tonight. The losing streak is over.

And no one cares.

A wild night in Cleveland, but the White Sox left Progressive Field with the W.

We are right back at it tomorrow morning, for the rubber match on Peacock.

