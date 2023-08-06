White Sox Minor League Update: August 5, 2023

A pair of absolutely miserable games for the Knights, on both sides of the ball. The hitting was anemic, with just 10 hard-hit balls over 14 innings, and despite 16 hits overall, just four runs. The pitching? Well, everyone who threw got touched, with the 4.50 ERA thrown by Royals castoff Mike Mayers being the best on the Knights all day.

The trouble with thinking, even in a miserable AL Central division (which doesn’t figure to get good in just one year) in 2024, with almost literally zero help in the upper minors and literally none among the arms, this team is not going to be competitive any time soon. Cutting Charlotte a break and recognizing they were play an elite International League team for two on Saturday still doesn’t change that fact.

New player notes, Korey Lee struck out twice in two plate appearances, Jordan Leasure had his third poor outing in three tries, and Luis Patiño got the start in the opener and was ... well, basically, not great.

Lenyn wants to come back to Chicago, though:

SO HIGH, SO FAR, SOSA!!!



Lenyn Sosa with his 17th of 2023! pic.twitter.com/9y7GGcd7dC — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 6, 2023

Poll Changing direction and running one poll for doubleheaders, which should be a relief for the anemic Knights. Who’s the MVP? Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-6, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K, 2 HH, E, SF

Nate Mondou: 2-for-3, 2B, HH, CS

Víctor Reyes: 3-for-7, RBI, 2 K, 2 HH

Stephen Piscotty: 1-for-2, 2B, BB, K, HH

Adam Hackenberg: 1-for-4, RBI, BB, HBP, 2 K, 2 HH vote view results 100% Lenyn Sosa: 2-for-6, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K, 2 HH, E, SF (7 votes)

0% Nate Mondou: 2-for-3, 2B, HH, CS (0 votes)

0% Víctor Reyes: 3-for-7, RBI, 2 K, 2 HH (0 votes)

0% Stephen Piscotty: 1-for-2, 2B, BB, K, HH (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg: 1-for-4, RBI, BB, HBP, 2 K, 2 HH (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Changing direction and running one poll for doubleheaders, which should be a relief for the anemic Knights. Who’s the Cold Cat? John Parke: 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R/5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 6 HH, HB, LOSS

Adam Haseley: 1-for-4, 3 K

Korey Lee: 0-for-2, 2 K

Mike Mayers: 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R/2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HR, 7 HH, LOSS vote view results 100% John Parke: 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R/5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 6 HH, HB, LOSS (5 votes)

0% Adam Haseley: 1-for-4, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Korey Lee: 0-for-2, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Mike Mayers: 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R/2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HR, 7 HH, LOSS (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Some encouraging developments in an 8-4 loss for the Barons. First, Ky Bush had a HUGE bounce-back start, giving up three runs over five innings (81 pitches) but just one earned. He left the game leading, 4-3, but the bullpen did take that win off his docket. Also, Wilfred Veras got his first action at Double-A and was basically the offensive MVP, getting three hits and the only XBH (double) of the game for Birmingham.

Poll Another loss for Birmingham, but let’s focus on the MVP candidates. Ky Bush: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R/1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Wilfred Veras: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB, K, E, 25.5% WPA

Edgar Quero: 2-for-5, RBI, PB, 0-for-1 CS

José Rodríguez: 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB, E

Garrett Schoenle: 2 IP, 3 BB, K

Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, K, LF assist at 2B vote view results 0% Ky Bush: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R/1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

100% Wilfred Veras: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB, K, E, 25.5% WPA (6 votes)

0% Edgar Quero: 2-for-5, RBI, PB, 0-for-1 CS (0 votes)

0% José Rodríguez: 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB, E (0 votes)

0% Garrett Schoenle: 2 IP, 3 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, K, LF assist at 2B (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Another loss for Birmingham, so let’s focus on the Cold Cats. Colson Montgomery: 0-for-4, HBP, R, 2 K

Terrell Tatum: 1-for-5, RBI, 2 K

Chase Plymell: IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, K, BS, LOSS

Jerry Burke: IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB, E vote view results 16% Colson Montgomery: 0-for-4, HBP, R, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Terrell Tatum: 1-for-5, RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Chase Plymell: IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, K, BS, LOSS (0 votes)

83% Jerry Burke: IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB, E (5 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

I know it’s getting depressing, because this is yet another pretty bad game in which a White Sox affiliate was not competitive. So, some positives include Tim Elko with two singles, no Ks, and that hole in the swing we’re all waiting to see is not materializing; Bham, here we come! Also, woo boy, Eric Adler’s a monster, winnowing his ERA below 1 with another scoreless, efficient frame to end things.

Poll A loss in Winston-Salem still yields a few MVP candidates. Tim Elko: 2-for-4

Eric Adler: IP, K, 9-of-12 strikes

DJ Gladney: 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB

Caberea Weaver: 1-for-3, RBI, K, picked off 1B

Dylan Burns: 2 1⁄3 IP, H, 3 K vote view results 42% Tim Elko: 2-for-4 (3 votes)

28% Eric Adler: IP, K, 9-of-12 strikes (2 votes)

0% DJ Gladney: 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB (0 votes)

14% Caberea Weaver: 1-for-3, RBI, K, picked off 1B (1 vote)

14% Dylan Burns: 2 1⁄3 IP, H, 3 K (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Winston-Salem lost on Saturday. Who was its Cold Cat? Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 2 K, E

Colby Smelley: 0-for-3, R, BB, 2 K

Michael Turner: 0-for-4, K, GIDP, 0-for-1 CS

Jacob Burke: 0-for-3, BB, K, E

Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-4 vote view results 75% Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 2 K, E (6 votes)

0% Colby Smelley: 0-for-3, R, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

12% Michael Turner: 0-for-4, K, GIDP, 0-for-1 CS (1 vote)

0% Jacob Burke: 0-for-3, BB, K, E (0 votes)

12% Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-4 (1 vote) 8 votes total Vote Now

You may have heard of this guy, Noah Schultz? First Round pick in 2022? In Low-A, being babied into the pros by a very excited but cautious parent club? Yeah, that’s him.

Noah Schultz made the Saturday start for the #Ballers and pretty much did his standard dominating. He goes 4 innings and allows 1H and 2BB. He strikes out 8 on 39/68. The slider of K#6 will excite you, but the changeup of K#3 should be what you’re most happy about. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0YwWfSytmy — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 6, 2023

WOW. Schultz had his best outing yet, and if you think I’ve said that before in these recaps, it’s because I have. Also, WOW. Four innings with a not-inefficient 68 pitches (especially given ... eight Ks, yes, half of Noah’s outs were punched). Zero runs, and just, oh, you can’t get more excited about a pitching prospect than you are with Schultz these days. Presuming he’s not coddled too much, and lord knows the White Sox aren’t coddlers, Schultz will see Winston-Salem at some point in 2023.

And hey, the CBs rewarded Schultz’s great outing with a win, although it did take 10 innings and a nail-biting finish due to a gassed Billy Seidl blowing the save and forcing extras.

Hittin’ heroes included Bryce Willits and Chris Lanzilli, both with two hits but Chris having one of his a homer.

Poll While you probably won’t avoid voting for Noah Schultz, let’s go through the motions of an MVP vote for Kanny. Noah Schultz: 4 IP, H, 2 BB, 8 K, 15 swings-and-misses (tied for third-best in Low-A on SAT)

Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, R, 2B, GWRBI, BB, 52.2% WPA

Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, 27.0 WPA

Mario Camilletti: 2-for-5, R, K

Ben Beutel: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 K, 32-of-42 strikes vote view results 100% Noah Schultz: 4 IP, H, 2 BB, 8 K, 15 swings-and-misses (tied for third-best in Low-A on SAT) (6 votes)

0% Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, R, 2B, GWRBI, BB, 52.2% WPA (0 votes)

0% Chris Lanzilli: 2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, 27.0 WPA (0 votes)

0% Mario Camilletti: 2-for-5, R, K (0 votes)

0% Ben Beutel: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 K, 32-of-42 strikes (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who tops today’s Cold Cat poll for Kanny? Billy Seidl: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, BB, BS, WIN

Juan Gonzalez: 0-for-4, K, E, 1-for-4 CS

Ryan McCarthy: 0-for-3, SB, GIDP

Brooks Baldwin: 0-for-4, BB, K, SB, GIDP vote view results 60% Billy Seidl: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, BB, BS, WIN (3 votes)

40% Juan Gonzalez: 0-for-4, K, E, 1-for-4 CS (2 votes)

0% Ryan McCarthy: 0-for-3, SB, GIDP (0 votes)

0% Brooks Baldwin: 0-for-4, BB, K, SB, GIDP (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

It’s a heartbreaker for the Complex Sox, who fought to a deadlock early and then held it for all of regulation, plus one extra inning, before falling short. Yes, through seven innings it was a tie, and it took two for Milwaukee and Chicago to decide matters. Seth Keener, perhaps indicating early he appreciates Luke Smailes’ faith in him as the best pick of the 2023 draft, made his pro debut with a scoreless inning as the ACL opener. Then fifth-rounder Christian Oppor took the ball for the second inning and was even better, striking out all three batters.

Erick Hernandez, who has had a miserable ACL season, was a star today, picking up two walks but also preserving the game in the eighth by gunning down a baserunner at home plate from left field.

Jordan Sprinkle also strongly indicated he’s ready to leave the 102° game time temps in Arizona and return to the Carolinas, picking up four hits in five trips, including two doubles, and stealing third base after one of those doubles.

Poll Tough loss for the Complex Sox. Who was the MVP? Christian Oppor: IP, 3 K, pro debut

Seth Keener: IP, K, pro debut

Jordan Sprinkle: 4-for-5, R, K, 2 SB, 2 2B

Erick Hernandez: 1-for-2, 2 BB, LF assist at home, picked off of 1B

Luis Pineda: 1-for-3, R, BB vote view results 20% Christian Oppor: IP, 3 K, pro debut (1 vote)

0% Seth Keener: IP, K, pro debut (0 votes)

80% Jordan Sprinkle: 4-for-5, R, K, 2 SB, 2 2B (4 votes)

0% Erick Hernandez: 1-for-2, 2 BB, LF assist at home, picked off of 1B (0 votes)

0% Luis Pineda: 1-for-3, R, BB (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now