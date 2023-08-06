Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

Happy Sunday! After a wild night, it’s a quick turnaround for the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, as Jesse Scholtens takes the mound against Xzavion Curry.

Prior to today’s game, the team made a move, placing Seby Zavala on the 10-day injured list and recalling Carlos Pérez. Pérez was removed in-game from yesterday’s Charlotte action, signaling that something might be up with a recall.

Scholtens will take the mound for the South Siders, who has done fairly well since converting to a starting pitching role for the team. He is 1-4, but he has a 3.07 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. Although he isn’t a strikeout pitcher, he has added 29 strikeouts in 44 innings. His last game against the Texas Rangers was very impressive, as he went six innings with just three hits, one run, one walk, and six strikeouts. Being able to shut down the best offense in baseball is pitching at a high level, so let’s see if he can match that this afternoon against the Guardians.

Curry is starting on the mound for the Guardians, who is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He has appeared as a relief pitcher for 25 games, and in just starts. His last few outings have been in relief, and we saw him last week in a start against Touki Toussaint, where Curry went three innings with two hits, one run, and three walks. We will see how long he goes today, and who follows, in what is looking to be like a clear bullpen game.

Elvis Andrus leads it off, as Tim Anderson sits after last night’s fracas, which is not surprising. Yoán Moncada is at third base, Luis Robert Jr. is in center, and Eloy Jiménez is the DH (good news about Jiménez being in the lineup today, as many thought he might have gotten hurt in last night’s madness). Gavin Sheets takes first base, Trayce Thompson is in left field, Yasmani Grandal will catch, Oscar Colás will take right, and Zach Remillard is at second base.

Game time is at 11:05 a.m. CT, and you can watch on Peacock or listen in at ESPN 1000. There hasn’t been much to play for this season, but please, let’s just grab this win and get the heck out of Cleveland.