Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Guardians 3

After a wild game last night in Cleveland, Peacock called the Chicago White Sox out to an early start for Sunday morning’s finale. It turned out to be a great come-from-behind win, but understandably, most of what folks were discussing on Twitter was last night’s fight between Tim Anderson and the Guardians’ José Ramírez.

I've always liked TA, but I like him even more this morning. He's still got a lot of fight in him. — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 6, 2023

2016: Chris Sale cuts up jerseys with scissors



Lots of weird shit in between happening.



2023: Tim Anderson starts a fight and gets clocked by Jose Ramirez.



This is White Sox baseball. — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) August 6, 2023

Even out-of-towners are invested in the drama.

Been in two clubhouses (Yankees/Astros) this morning and if I heard ‘down goes Anderson’ once I’ve heard it a dozen times. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 6, 2023

Anderson took a planned day off, which I suppose will pair nicely with the forced days off that are coming his way.

Tim Anderson not playing today. José Ramirez will be the Guardians designated hitter. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 6, 2023

It was a planned day off. Jose Ramirez did the planning. https://t.co/BPRC1XKRfk — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 6, 2023

But enough about that.

What I’m not gonna do is get a lecture from a bunch of people from Cleveland — Last Year at DeMarienbad Derozen (@just_a_worm25) August 6, 2023

It’s Jesse Scholtens Day!

Happy Jesse Scholtens day everybody. pic.twitter.com/m6yeXk5tGA — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 6, 2023

The rookie did not disappoint.

Jesse Scholtens shoving — Brett (@brett_haffner) August 6, 2023

jesse scholtens is MY ace — Dylan (@NotCease) August 6, 2023

Is Jesse Scholtens the 2020s version of Phillip Humber?

MY COLUMN: — EWS (@everything_sox) August 6, 2023

The Good Guys got on the board first, and the joke was just RIGHT THERE; someone had to take it. Thank you to this user for selflessly stepping forward.

White Sox land the first punch today against the Guardians... — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) August 6, 2023

Unfortunately, the lead didn’t last very long. In the bottom of the fifth inning and with a runner on, Gabriel Arias took Sholtens deep to tie the game.

If i had a nickel for every time this series a guardians player showrd bunt, then hit a 2 run homer, id have 2 nickels



Which isn't a lot but its weird that its happened twice pic.twitter.com/8YU2C4HpHo — Kwan Enthusiast (@RyanKlimaszews5) August 6, 2023

The tie didn’t last very long, either. (Don’t worry. We won’t stay mad at Elvis Andrus for long.)

Elvis Andrus is playing short today in Tim Anderson’s absence



His error just gave Cleveland the lead



pic.twitter.com/c9ZFxTpoG7 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 6, 2023

With the win out of hand, Sholtens passed the ball to fellow rookie Lane Ramsey, who made a rather pleasant debut.

Outstanding work by Lane Ramsey in his #WhiteSox debut — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) August 6, 2023

Good job Lane Ramsey. 4 up 4 down in the debut. — Xanthos (@Xanthos24) August 6, 2023

Rane Lamsey — BZ (@SoxInsane) August 6, 2023

Are you sure we didn’t pick this guy up from THE GIANTS?!

(Sorry. I’ll see myself out.)

Luis Robert Jr. continues to be an island of good in an otherwise bad season, making a fantastic grab in center field that put WST into a tizzy.

Thank 8lb 6 Oz baby Jesus for this man. Single handle carrying this season. https://t.co/mkIUWfMMgn — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) August 6, 2023

Oh My Luis Robert Jr.



He is a God! — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 6, 2023

Is everyone ready for the good part? Because here comes the good part. White Sox fans are used to their team letting leads slip through their fingers. But this morning, the shoe was on the other foot. Against a divisional rival and especially after what happened last night, the schadenfreude was delicious.

GUARDIANS ERRORS!!!!!! — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) August 6, 2023

Usually these innings happen TO the White Sox, not for them, so I’m not sure what to do with this. — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) August 6, 2023

Guardians playing White Sox type defense — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) August 6, 2023

With the bases full, Andrus brought in two runs on a two-out single and TOTALLY REDEEMED HIMSELF!

ELVIS LFG!!! Hahahahahah — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 6, 2023

Elvis Andrus was born to torture the Cleveland Guardians. I have never seen anything like it. — Ben Gardner (@BenGardner87) August 6, 2023

Someday, Elvis Andrus will retire. On that day, there should be a freaking parade in downtown Cleveland. #ForTheLand — Scott Keeler (@Scott_Keeler) August 6, 2023

It was a wild ride.

And in the midst of a really awful season, we can at least hang our hats on this:

I know this has been a horrible year for the #WhiteSox but beating the Guardians in the season series gives me some solace — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 6, 2023