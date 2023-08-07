 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Yankees 1

Nothing to see here

By Allie Wesel
I am happy to report that absolutely nothing of note happened between yesterday’s finale in Cleveland and tonight’s game back in Chicago. NOT. Jesse Rogers broke a story late last night, with telling quotes from Keynan Middleton.

Lance Lynn seemed to corroborate the statements.

Oh, then Tim Anderson and the rest of the people involved in Saturday’s scuffle found out their punishments.

Just when you thought it could not get worse, it did.

Yaz begs to differ over whether the above ever happened.

And please enjoy these sound bites from Pedro Grifol and Rick Hahn.

If you are having a hard time following, here is the TLDR.

Now that your head is spinning, let’s get to the game.

This is the only way we’re going to get through the game.

If you have answers, let me know.

Dylan Cease loads the bases.

Dylan Cease gets out of the second inning unscathed.

Andrew Vaughn rewards Cease’s effort with a two-run shot in the bottom of the second.

Three innings, 68 pitches, no hits.

If you have to ask, you don’t want to know.

Cease finally gave up a hit after 5 1⁄3 innings and 104 pitches. Joy is probably right, but stay tuned.

He’s the team leader now, so of course, he is going to give the Sox the lead and show off on defense. A diving stop and an impressive slide into first to get the out, saves two runs.

Now, let’s not go too far.

6´9´´ Lane Ramsey vs. 6´7´´ Aaron Judge.

It’s not even the tallest matchup of the season, though. Lame.

I have no idea who Lane Ramsey is, but after loading the bases, he only allowed one run and struck out two. I guess he can stay.

Aaron Boone is not happy with the strike calls tonight.

After the intermission, Bryan Shaw took care of business.

Two more RBIs for Luis Robert Jr. It’s 5-1.

Robert is kind of good?

And that my friends, is a White Sox winner.

