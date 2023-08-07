Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Yankees 1

I am happy to report that absolutely nothing of note happened between yesterday’s finale in Cleveland and tonight’s game back in Chicago. NOT. Jesse Rogers broke a story late last night, with telling quotes from Keynan Middleton.

Filed to ESPN: Former White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton documents dysfunction as he saw it in Chicago. ‘No rules': Ex-White Sox pitcher rips club's culture https://t.co/Z03bbDpZE8 — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 7, 2023

Lance Lynn seemed to corroborate the statements.

Lance Lynn seemingly confirms Keynan Middleton's comments on the White Sox culture...



Watch the full episode here:

https://t.co/XrC0pBoZns pic.twitter.com/jpQO14hds5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 7, 2023

Oh, then Tim Anderson and the rest of the people involved in Saturday’s scuffle found out their punishments.

MLB issued the following suspensions after Saturday's brawl in Cleveland:



▫️ Tim Anderson: 6 games

▫️ Jose Ramirez: 3 games

▫️ Emmanuel Clase, Pedro Grifol, Terry Francona, Mike Sarbaugh: 1 game pic.twitter.com/G7XRMyUs5U — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 7, 2023

Just when you thought it could not get worse, it did.

Grandal wasn't in the lineup the day before the All Star break. Wanted to just leave early. Made it very clear. Paraphrasing, TA said: 'Fuck him. If he doesn't want to be here, I'll pay for his flight.'



Grandal walked over to TA in the tub and slapped him across the face. https://t.co/G536pevjaA — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) August 7, 2023

Yaz begs to differ over whether the above ever happened.

Did Yasmani Grandal scrap with Tim Anderson the day before all-star break? "Definitely not," Grandal said. "It's crazy to what extent people can go to just put something out there." — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) August 7, 2023

And please enjoy these sound bites from Pedro Grifol and Rick Hahn.

Manager Pedro Grifol says White Sox are building a “new foundation on rock, not on muck.” — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) August 7, 2023

#WhiteSox GM Rick Hahn on fixing dubious “culture” in clubhouse: “We’re a work in progress.” — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) August 7, 2023

If you are having a hard time following, here is the TLDR.

In the last 48 hours or so:



• TA got knocked out

• Eloy got hurt in the brawl

• Middleton and Lynn clowned the team

• Yaz, Yoan, and Eloy got called out on radio

• Yaz/TA fight got leaked

• TA’s moving his locker to the corner got leaked



Did I miss anything? — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 8, 2023

Now that your head is spinning, let’s get to the game.

This is the only way we’re going to get through the game.

But anyways I hope Dylan has a good start — Kaylee (@__kaylee) August 8, 2023

If you have answers, let me know.

How does any White Sox player walk onto the field smiling today and can you teach me how to dissociate like that — Celeste Spaghetti ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) August 8, 2023

Dylan Cease loads the bases.

Dylan Cease has a huge walking problem — Luigicizo (@WhitesoxLuigi) August 8, 2023

Dylan Cease gets out of the second inning unscathed.

Yankees did their best Sox impression and did not score with bases loaded and no outs. — Mike (@SoxMike242) August 8, 2023

Andrew Vaughn rewards Cease’s effort with a two-run shot in the bottom of the second.

White Sox leader Andrew Vaughn everybody pic.twitter.com/H6j2VZgTL5 — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) August 8, 2023

Three innings, 68 pitches, no hits.

Dylan Cease gonna throw a 200 pitch no hitter tonight — Millennial Barons Fan (@MillennialSox) August 8, 2023

If you have to ask, you don’t want to know.

What is this Dylan Cease line rn — Rick Hahn’s Burner (@RickHahnBurner) August 8, 2023

Cease finally gave up a hit after 5 1⁄3 innings and 104 pitches. Joy is probably right, but stay tuned.

Cease did a nice job of coming back after struggling in the first couple innings.

Sadly I’m betting NY wins by 2 — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) August 8, 2023

He’s the team leader now, so of course, he is going to give the Sox the lead and show off on defense. A diving stop and an impressive slide into first to get the out, saves two runs.

The Andrew Vaughn game — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 8, 2023

Andrew Vaughn is a new man after the brawl. One might even say a leader! — Luke Smailes (@lukesmailes4) August 8, 2023

Now, let’s not go too far.

JUST GIVE HIM THE GOLD GLOVE RIGHT NOW — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) August 8, 2023

6´9´´ Lane Ramsey vs. 6´7´´ Aaron Judge.

there is so much height on my screen rn — emo Carmela Soprano (@marjraguso) August 8, 2023

It’s not even the tallest matchup of the season, though. Lame.

Ramsey is not the tallest pitcher Judge has faced this season.



He faced 6'11" Sean Hjelle on April 2nd — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 8, 2023

I have no idea who Lane Ramsey is, but after loading the bases, he only allowed one run and struck out two. I guess he can stay.

Lane Ramsey is the greatest reliever I’ve ever seen — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 8, 2023

Aaron Boone is not happy with the strike calls tonight.

The awkward sexual tension between Laz Diaz and Aaron Boone is palpable, and I love it. — Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) August 8, 2023

Crank that Soulja Boy pic.twitter.com/Pt4xfNM2tJ — jimmy (@JGRAD99) August 8, 2023

Heard The Met and The Art Institute were in need of new art pic.twitter.com/U14tdk5cFk — Laura (@EllaJay912) August 8, 2023

After the intermission, Bryan Shaw took care of business.

Bryan Shaw strikes out the side in the 8th — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 8, 2023

Two more RBIs for Luis Robert Jr. It’s 5-1.

WOOOOO — Tom Foolery (@baby_nashville) August 8, 2023

Robert is kind of good?

30 doubles, 30 homers, 14 steals pic.twitter.com/KL6yTYIcSl — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) August 8, 2023

And that my friends, is a White Sox winner.

Sox are a dumpster fire, but it’s always nice to beat the Yankees. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 8, 2023