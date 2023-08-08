White Sox Reacts Survey: Trade Deadline results

Rick Hahn’s trade gains at the deadline were pretty much universally lauded, so interpreting these results, I’m guessing readers incorporated should the White Sox be rebuilding in the middle of a so-called contention window into the question. And through that viewfinder, these numbers make a ton of sense:

Three broad national questions were part of the Reacts survey, so here are those results:

To me, the intriguing question here is the third. Recall that 9% of readers thought the Angels would trade Ohtani, and now two-thirds feel the club did the right thing by keeping him. While all of the above surveys are premature, the early returns on the Angels going all-in — they haven’t won since the trade deadline! — are not great.

Did you miss out on this round of questions? No worry, sign up here to participate in our weekly emailed surveys, and have your White Sox voice be heard!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.