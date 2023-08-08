Gamethread: Yankees at White Sox

The White Sox (46-68) are aiming for their fourth victory in a row. This will be the second matchup of this three-game series against the Yankees (58-55) at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Touki Toussaint will start on the mound for the South Siders. Toussaint enters this game with a 3.92, a 4.47 xERA, and a 4.87 FIP, rendering him a 0.1-fWAR pitcher in 41 1⁄ 3 innings this season. In nine career innings against the Yankees, Toussaint has held New York to a .152/.222/.273 slash line, but he allowed five runs (all earned), giving him a 5.00 ERA in that small sample size.

Clarke Schmidt, a right-handed pitcher, will start for the Yankees. Schmidt, 27, is having a decent season for New York. Schmidt (4.35 ERA, 4.26 xERA, 4.33 FIP) has accumulated 1.4 fWAR in 109 2⁄ 3 innings. This will be Schmidt’s third career start against the White Sox. So far, Schmidt has a 3.12 ERA in 8 2⁄ 3 innings against them, and the South Siders have a .258/.281/.452 slash line in those innings.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 7:10 p.m. Central. The usual suspects (NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM) will cover the game.