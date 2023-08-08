 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Yankees at White Sox

The South Siders look to win their fourth consecutive game

By Joe Resis
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers
On a streak: Touki Toussaint looks to help the South Siders win another series.
The White Sox (46-68) are aiming for their fourth victory in a row. This will be the second matchup of this three-game series against the Yankees (58-55) at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Touki Toussaint will start on the mound for the South Siders. Toussaint enters this game with a 3.92, a 4.47 xERA, and a 4.87 FIP, rendering him a 0.1-fWAR pitcher in 41 13 innings this season. In nine career innings against the Yankees, Toussaint has held New York to a .152/.222/.273 slash line, but he allowed five runs (all earned), giving him a 5.00 ERA in that small sample size.

Clarke Schmidt, a right-handed pitcher, will start for the Yankees. Schmidt, 27, is having a decent season for New York. Schmidt (4.35 ERA, 4.26 xERA, 4.33 FIP) has accumulated 1.4 fWAR in 109 23 innings. This will be Schmidt’s third career start against the White Sox. So far, Schmidt has a 3.12 ERA in 8 23 innings against them, and the South Siders have a .258/.281/.452 slash line in those innings.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 7:10 p.m. Central. The usual suspects (NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM) will cover the game.

