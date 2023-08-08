 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bird App Recap: Yankees 7, White Sox 1

What a snoozefest

By Chrystal O'Keefe
How will the White Sox disappoint us today? Perhaps the lineup against the Yankees will foreshadow something.

The theme, however, seems to have the opposite effect on fans — it’s Yacht Rock night!

As well as pizza in a snack sack night!

Touki Toussaint starts off tough as nails for the first two innings.

However, if things go wrong, someone please make sure Gregory Santos is awake and moving.

Meanwhile, at another ballpark, chants break out in support of Kevin Brown.

Toussaint starts turning into a pumpkin in the fourth, giving up three runs.

Make that 4-0. The bases are once again loaded, now with two outs.

Herb seems to be asking all the right questions. It’s a shame this organization is no longer mired in mediocrity, instead, they’ve hit rock bottom.

After escaping the inning from hell, Luis Robert Jr. tees one off on Clarke Schmidt to put the White Sox on the board, with home run No. 31.

Honestly, though, who are these people? No wonder no one is tweeting.

Carlos Pérez enters the game for Yasmani Grandal.

It’s 7-1, Yankees in the eighth. At least the hats are cool.

I’m so bored. I could also use a nap.

Can the White Sox score seven for a comeback? No.

Poll

Who had tonight’s top tweet?

view results
  • 11%
    @BaseballGalAl: SNACK SACK
    (1 vote)
  • 33%
    @HeyHeySalinaRae: Sleepy Santozzz
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    @Ecnerwal23: Questions
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    @Tom_Paints: Luis Robert Jr.
    (3 votes)
  • 22%
    @SoxScoreboard: Matchup
    (2 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now
