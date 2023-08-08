Bird App Recap: Yankees 7, White Sox 1

How will the White Sox disappoint us today? Perhaps the lineup against the Yankees will foreshadow something.

The theme, however, seems to have the opposite effect on fans — it’s Yacht Rock night!

*cues Yacht Rock music* pic.twitter.com/ou8c1Y8JkN — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 8, 2023

As well as pizza in a snack sack night!

Dinner with a view pic.twitter.com/8sHasHm1nS — Al (@baseballgalal) August 8, 2023

Touki Toussaint starts off tough as nails for the first two innings.

Touki Toussaint's 5Ks thru 2. ️ pic.twitter.com/LbzMfggv9u — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 9, 2023

However, if things go wrong, someone please make sure Gregory Santos is awake and moving.

Gregory Santozzz is available out of the pen tonight. Just somethin' to keep in mind! — Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, at another ballpark, chants break out in support of Kevin Brown.

A “Free Kevin Brown” chant grows voice in the seventh inning at Camden Yards pic.twitter.com/1ghipT1k4O — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) August 9, 2023

Toussaint starts turning into a pumpkin in the fourth, giving up three runs.

Gerrit Cole watching the offense produce for Clarke and not him pic.twitter.com/CWLyqhtJEI — Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ (@JLasagna43) August 9, 2023

Make that 4-0. The bases are once again loaded, now with two outs.

Touki was doing so good — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 9, 2023

Herb seems to be asking all the right questions. It’s a shame this organization is no longer mired in mediocrity, instead, they’ve hit rock bottom.

Get Sheets out of right field

Why isn’t Oscar Colas playing?

Why is Elvis still on the roster?

Why is Yasmani still on the roster?

Why is Shaw still on the roster?



None of these lack of moves makes any sense until you know that it is the #WhiteSox way to do the wrong things — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 9, 2023

After escaping the inning from hell, Luis Robert Jr. tees one off on Clarke Schmidt to put the White Sox on the board, with home run No. 31.

Buried in all of the Sox shenanigans



Luis Robert is having one of the best Sox seasons ever. — tompaints (@tom_paints) August 9, 2023

Honestly, though, who are these people? No wonder no one is tweeting.

This is the matchup you paid to see!! pic.twitter.com/nfCNVw43Gx — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) August 9, 2023

Carlos Pérez enters the game for Yasmani Grandal.

IL him now call up lee https://t.co/W2FZsRqCMA — Damien Collado (@DamienCollado) August 9, 2023

It’s 7-1, Yankees in the eighth. At least the hats are cool.

ASS in hats pic.twitter.com/dPR1G5bypK — All Sports Scene (@AllSportsScene) August 9, 2023

I’m so bored. I could also use a nap.

Perfect time for a good bullpen nap, if you ask me — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 9, 2023

Can the White Sox score seven for a comeback? No.