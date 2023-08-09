White Sox Minor League Update: August 8, 2023

The only loss and only poor starting pitching performance from the full-season minor league teams is right here in Triple-A. Garrett Davila’s start, as a whole and in particular the first inning, was too poo for the lineup to make up. Davila saw a four-spot in the first inning and gave up two more in the fifth before he was pulled, giving up nine hard hits in 91 pitches. The Knights scored three in the second, but were blanked in the eight other innings.

There was some good — well, the bullpen did really well. Jordan Leasure and Caleb Freeman highlighted that with one inning each. Today’s was better than their respective first innings in Charlotte, for Leasure, since the Dodgers trade and Freeman since he was activated from the injured list. Leasure, as usual, provided the top velocities.

The offensive side was led by three players, Korey Lee and Adam Haseley with two hits apiece, while Erik González provided the runs.

GONZO, GOODBYE!



Erik González with a 396-foot pic.twitter.com/pDMCFziabj — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 8, 2023

He crushed the ball today, with the top two exit velocities, well more than 100 mph.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Adam Haseley: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Korey Lee: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K

Erik González: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Adam Haseley: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

50% Korey Lee: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K (3 votes)

50% Erik González: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (3 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Garrett Davila: 4 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Víctor Reyes: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K

Tyler Naquin: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 100% Garrett Davila: 4 2⁄3 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (5 votes)

0% Víctor Reyes: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Tyler Naquin: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

This is now the roster of the minors with Tim Elko getting today’s promotion, but this was the best starting lineup the Sox minors has put together the whole season. Thankfully, they lived up to it and came away with a win. Cristian Mena was on the bump, and had everything working for him again. He had 10 strikeouts and one of the higher swing-and-miss totals of the day in Double-A.

Cristian Mena . He tosses a QS for the #Barons on Tuesday. He goes 6.2 allowing 2R on 4H and 3BB. He strikes out 10 on 57/96 (higher pitch counts have been allowed his last couple outings). #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/1iS8efH3DN — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the lineup full of Top 30 Sox prospects had 11 hits and walked six times. José Rodríguez, Wilfed Veras, Edgar Quero, and Bryan Ramos all had two hits. Ramos had the big one, a homer that started the run production in the first.

Bryan Ramos butters that Biscuit. 2-0 #Barons on his 9th HR. Montgomery (HBP) scores. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/B6YnK1YULs — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 8, 2023

Tim Elko did reach base and get his first Double-A hit, while Yoelqui Céspedes got on base a whopping four times.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Cristian Mena: 6 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K

Edgar Quero: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Yoelqui Céspedes: 1-for-2, 1 R, 3 BB, 0 K, 1 SB

Bryan Ramos: 2-for-6, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 88% Cristian Mena: 6 2⁄3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K (8 votes)

0% Edgar Quero: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes: 1-for-2, 1 R, 3 BB, 0 K, 1 SB (0 votes)

11% Bryan Ramos: 2-for-6, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Iván González: 0-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Terrell Tatum: 1-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 100% Iván González: 0-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (4 votes)

0% Terrell Tatum: 1-for-5, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

The Dash were leading coming into the ninth after eight shutout innings from Tyler Schweitzer and Kole Ramage, but steady hand Eric Adler melted down and gave up three runs to tie the game. The bats came to the rescue in the 10th, with a little help from Rome pitching, and put up two runs. That was just enough to come up with a win in the end.

Before the Adler debacle, Schweitzer started off the game in amazing fashion. As you will see, both A-ball pitchers ended up going six shutout innings.

Tyler Schweitzer didn't need to rack up gaudy strikeout numbers tonight. He goes 6 shutout innings allowing 4H and 2BB while striking out 2 on 53/87 in his second straight QS for the #Dash on Tuesday. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/MRICQgiBgm — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 9, 2023

That makes two great starts in August for Schweitzer, after a really tough July.

On the lineup side of things, there were five runs off of 15 runners on base. They should have had more, but they got just enough. Loidel Chapelli Jr., Michael Turner, and Bryce Willits had the most hits on the day, two. This was also Brooks Baldwin’s first game in High-A. He got the scoring started with a RBI single.

Brooks Baldwin with his first H and RBI in a #Dash uni. 1-0 W-S as Kath (2B) scores. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/IsZZx7j2K8 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 9, 2023

Poll Who was the Dash MVP Michael Turner: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Tyler Schweitzer: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K vote view results 9% Michael Turner: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (1 vote)

0% Bryce Willits: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

9% Loidel Chapelli Jr.: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

81% Tyler Schweitzer: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (9 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Eric Adler: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 1 K

Colby Smelley: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 100% Eric Adler: 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 K (8 votes)

0% Shawn Goosenberg: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Colby Smelley: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

It was a Jacob González and Calvin Harris day for the lineup, and a group effort from the mound in today’s 3-1 win. González and Harris each had two hits. González reached a third time, a walk, to go with two singles.

Jacob Gonzalez takes one off the fists and singles to LF. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Ia4e9aMqd1 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Harris had two hits, with one being a double.

Calvin Harris doubles to deep CF. DeGuzman and Gonzalez both singled and score. 2-0 #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/N8qFMuXtRp — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 8, 2023

Harris has been much better of the two in terms of starting their professional careers, but I wouldn’t read into anything for the draft class, good or bad. This is a lot of change at once, including a lot more games played in a year than they are used to. Today, though, Harris and González led the way together, and they needed to in order to win. The rest of the lineup had fewer combined hits than the two top draft picks.

Again, from the mound, each pitcher did well, but it was really Drew McDaniel who stole the show.

Drew McDaniel tosses 6 shutout innings allowing 2H and 1BB while striking out 5 on 43/66 in his QS for the #Ballers 3-1 W. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/oS7zhxVaBx — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 9, 2023

Yes, 66 pitches in six innings can’t really lead to anything else but no runs and few runners on base. Miguel Andujar took over for McDaniel, and their closer, Billy Seidl, came into shut down the game. He did just that, for his 12th save. Both McDaniel and Seidl have had hot-and-cold seasons, but it was one of the good ones today.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Drew McDaniel: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Jacob González: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Calvin Harris: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 81% Drew McDaniel: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (9 votes)

0% Jacob González: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

18% Calvin Harris: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (2 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Chris Lanzilli: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Jhoneiker Betancourt: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K

Eddie Park: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K

Miguel Anduar: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 80% Chris Lanzilli: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (4 votes)

20% Jhoneiker Betancourt: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

0% Eddie Park: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Miguel Anduar: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

The Complex Sox lost on Monday, and there weren’t many highlights. Let’s talk about what there was to be happy about. Last things first, Chase Krogman took the ninth in a non-save situation and mowed down the Mariners with three Ks; he’s following nicely in Anderson Comás’ outfielder-to-reliever footsteps.

Offensively, it was Eldrick Felix or bust, as the 2023 late-rounder accounted for three of the club’s seven hits. Meanwhile Ryan Burrowes, George Wolkow and even miracle man Ronny Hernández all went 0-for-4, and ninth-round swingman Jake Peppers took the loss in a wild and short effort.

Tuesday’s ACL game was a nail-biter, but as most of these go, the White Sox got the short end. The opener combo of Seth Keener and Christian Oppor was not as successful as their pro debuts, with two runs (one earned) over three innings; Oppor remains zeroed out in ERA.

Ronny Hernández and George Wolkow awoke from slumber in this game, with five hits in seven at-bats between them, though no runs batted in.

It took extras for the ACL Sox to lose this time, but lose they did, for the 30th time in 46 games.