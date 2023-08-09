White Sox Minor League Update: August 9, 2023

It was a rough day for the the Knights, whose bullpen struggled mightily, and the offense did not score until it was far too late.

Knights starter Chase Solesky had a decent game, allowing two runs in four innings. Both of those runs crossed the plate in the top of the third, when Joe Dunand hit a double to drive in the first two runs of the game.

In 2 1⁄3 innings, reliever Sammy Peralta struck out two without issuing a walk, and he did not allow any home runs. However, BABIP luck was not on his side, as he allowed three runs on seven hits. In garbage time, reliever Andrew Pérez allowed three runs in the ninth, as the Stripers continued to pour it on.

Finally, trailing by a score of 9-0 in the bottom of the ninth, the Knights offense showed some life. Tyler Neslony and Clint Frazier (who had three hard hits) led off that inning with back-to-back singles, and Lenyn Sosa put the Knights on the board with an RBI double to make it 9-1. Korey Lee proceeded to drive in the last two runs of the game with a single.

In the only victory of the day for the farm system, the Barons dominated the Biscuits en route to a 12-3 win.

Barons starter Nick Nastrini allowed two runs in the bottom of the first, so the Biscuits had an early lead. Despite that, however, Nastrini recovered, and he finished with decent numbers. Meanwhile, Birmingham’s hitters rallied about as soon as they could have. José Rodríguez tied the game with a two-run single in the second. Then, in the third, the Barons turned to the long ball, as Bryan Ramos and Wilfred Veras launched back-to-back homers to give the Barons a 4-2 lead.

The Biscuits put one on the board in the fifth after a dropped third strike, as catcher Edgar Quero made a throwing error that allowed a run to score. Although that did not go as planned, that was the last time the Biscuits scored. In the seventh, with the score still 4-3, the Barons pulled away. Veras drove in two more with a single, Quero collected an RBI single, and Rodríguez drove in three more with a long single to bring his RBI total up to five. In the eighth, Quero doubled home another run, and Tim Elko hit a sacrifice fly to extend Birmingham’s lead to nine.

A huge third inning by the Braves allowed them to pull away from the Dash in Rome, Ga.

In the first, the Braves racked up four singles against Dash starter Connor McCullough, and as a result, they scored two runs to take an early lead. The Dash did have an answer in the top of the third, when Loidel Chapelli Jr. led off with a single before stealing second. Chapelli later advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by DJ Gladney. Then, Michael Turner doubled, and Shawn Goosenberg tied the game with a single.

The bottom of the third was quite rough for McCullough and the Dash, who allowed five runs to fall firmly behind. After McCullough allowed five Braves to reach base (three singles, a walk, and a hit by pitch), it was 4-2, and the bases were still loaded with two outs. In that situation, reliever Hunter Dollander entered the game. Although Dollander was not charged with any runs, he allowed all runners he inherited to score to make it 7-2.

The Dash got two of those runs back in the sixth, when Colby Smelley drew a leadoff walk, and Wes Kath singled. After a wild pitch, both of them were in scoring position, and Jacob Burke drove both of them in with a single.

Entering the ninth, the Braves had a 9-4 lead, but the Dash put a rally together. DJ Gladney crushed a two-run homer, and Winston-Salem was not done. After that, two singles and two walks made it so that the Dash had the bases loaded with two outs, and it was 9-7. Then, Burke collected his third hit with a single to trim the deficit to one. However, the Dash finished one hit short, as Chapelli struck out to end the nail-biter.

The Cannon Ballers got off to a strong start, but they could not score down the stretch, and the pitching staff had a rough day during the loss.

The Wood Ducks picked up one run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the first against starter Aldrin Batista. The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the third, when the Cannon Ballers scored three. Ryan McCarthy led off that inning with a single, and Juan González and Mario Camilletti walked to load the bases with no outs. Jacob González and Calvin Harris each had a productive out that drove in a run, and Eddie Park added an RBI single to make it 3-1.

However, nearly everything went in Down East’s favor from that point forward. The bullpen combined to allow seven runs (all earned) in four innings, and the Cannon Ballers did not score again until the bottom of the ninth, when the game was out of reach. Juan González launched a solo home run to reduce the deficit to six.

