Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

Well, we had to get back to the diamond at some point.

After a long, and honestly disheartening Thursday for White Sox fans, which you can read all about on South Side Sox, the team welcome the Detroit Tigers to Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Tigers come into the weekend series at 60-74, third in the embarrassing AL Central. On the bump for Detroit will be Eduardo Rodriguez, who comes in with a 9-7 record and 3.21 ERA. They line up as shown below:

Starters in the South Side. pic.twitter.com/1T4EKGRNtZ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 1, 2023

Notably this will be Miguel Cabrera’s last trip to the South Side, as he is set to retire at the end of the season.

As for your Chicago White Sox, Touki Toussaint will be on the mound. He comes in with a 2-6 record and an ERA closer to five than four, at 4.85. Korey Lee will be catching as Yasmani Grandal gets yet another day to rest up.

Your #WhiteSox starters on Rock 'n' Roll Night at Guaranteed Rate Field: pic.twitter.com/d1JC0Sniku — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 1, 2023

September call-ups are a much smaller group than in the past, with rosters opening up by just two players these days. Today, the White Sox added Birmingham infielder José Rodríguez and recent Tampa purchase Luis Patiño to the roster.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Detroit, the #WhiteSox recalled right-handed pitcher Luis Patiño from Class AAA Charlotte and infielder José Rodríguez from Class AA Birmingham. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 1, 2023

Expect Patiño to get right into the mix, possibly starting next week. Popeye, well, hopefully he’ll get to do more than pinch-run and grab coffees for the veterans this time up.

Of course you can catch tonight’s game at 7:10 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago for TV coverage, and ESPN 1000 for the radio call.