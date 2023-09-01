Another loss: Tigers 4, White Sox 2

It’s only the first inning and the White Sox are already in danger as Touki Toussaint loads the bases, but he’s able to work out of it without giving up anything.

Not much of note happens for awhile, including a boring Chris Getz interview. But then in the third, Tim Anderson scores on an Andrew Benintendi single that he stretches into a double as Anderson slides into home.

Top of the fifth and Yoan Moncada makes a smooth play on a Zack Short bunt to get an out with two on and no outs. Touki strikes out Zack McKinstry. Doesn’t matter as Riley Greene gets his second hit off the night and it’s 2-1 Tigers. Greene then follows that up with a diving Superman catch to end the bottom half of the inning.

Touki gets pulled in the top of the fifth and in his place comes in Sammy Peralta. And thanks to a ball getting away from Andrew Vaughn, Spencer Torkelson is able to score from third. The inning ends on Benintendi throwing out Miguel Carbrera at home, which the Tigers challenge and lose.

Meanwhile in the top of the seventh, the White Sox bring in Lane Ramsey to face Andre Lipcius, who’s having his first major league at-bat. It seems as if Greene was injured on his diving catch, which is what brought in Lipcius. He strikes him out after a tough battle.

And with two on, two out in the bottom of the seventh, A.J. Hinch pulls starter Eduardo Rodriguez for Beau Brieske to face Yasmani Grandal, who is pitch hitting for Korey Lee. Yaz pops out to left and to the eighth we go.

Top of the eight and Jake Rogers gets his third hit of the night to make it 4-1 Tigers. That leads to Pedro taking the ball from Ramsey and bringing in Bryan Shaw, who is able to get a double play to end the top half of the inning.

Bottom half and the back to back hits by TA and Benny lead to a run scored on a Luis Robert Jr. sacrifice fly, which makes it 4-2. Tim’s hit is number 999 for him as he closes in on 1,000 for his career. This brings in Will Vest for Detroit.

Vest is able to get Eloy Jimenez to groundout and strikes out Yoan Moncada looking so time for the nineth, or as White Sox fans may call it, the end of the torture that is watching the team that plays at 35th and Shields.

Mostly uneventful top of the inning means that it’s time for the Tigers to bring in closer Alex Lange. Vaughn is up first and gets an infield single. Lenyn Sosa then hits into a double play. Oscar Colas follows that with a strikeout and that’s that.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:10 p.m.