Bird App Recap: Tigers 4, White Sox 2

It’s Miguel Cabrera’s last trip to the Windy City, as he will retire at the conclusion of the season.

Small crowd but big hand for Miguel Cabrera as he comes to the plate for the Tigers. Retiring at season's end, these are his last 3 games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Cabrera's played 230 career games vs. White Sox. — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) September 2, 2023

The first inning is eventful as Touki Toussaint loads the bases, but he’s able to get out of it without giving up a run.

Tigers load them in the 1st inning with one out and proceed to leave them loaded. Not ideal. — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneBSD) September 2, 2023

Yay, new White Sox czar Chris Getz is on the broadcast. Wonder if he’ll answer any hard-hitting questions. Have fun reading the comments, there’s some words we can’t publish here.

Chris Getz will be in the booth for the second inning of tonight's game!#TheCrossover | @JetsPizza pic.twitter.com/yXC4TxDzLW — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 1, 2023

Oh yeah, here’s reminder that Getz sucked as a player.

Chris Getz was not having it with the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/gj8lwRkqSl — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 2, 2023

In the bottom of the third, the White Sox get a run on an Andrew Benintendi double that he seemingly was thrown out on — but no challenge, and the White Sox will take what they can get.

Benny gets us on the board. ✅ pic.twitter.com/8iQYnnbKUu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 2, 2023

But the Tigers strike back in the top of the fifth with two runs on a two-out, two-strike single from Riley Greene.

The White Sox chose to pitch to Riley Greene with runners at second and third and two outs, with RHH Matt Vierling on deck. Mistake. Two-run single by Greene. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) September 2, 2023

And Greene follows that up with a spectacular catch to end the bottom of the fifth.

Riley Greene in the fifth inning:



- Two-run single with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.

- Incredible diving catch in left-center field to end the bottom of the fifth inning.



The #Tigers take a 2-1 lead over the White Sox into the sixth inning. — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) September 2, 2023

And thanks to an Andrew Vaughn error, it’s now 3-1, Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn is a and the @whitesox are a joke — Drock (@DRock0812) September 2, 2023

The other Andrew makes up for it by throwing out Miggy on a bang-bang play.

Have the tigers ever had a close call go their way — brendan (@MiggyRBW) September 2, 2023

Top of the seventh, and Tigers rookie Andre Lipcius is making his debut to replace Greene and goes down on a checked swing.

Andre Lipcius’s swinging into September and ready to #RepDetroit. pic.twitter.com/y5ac0Nq5eC — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 2, 2023

Jake Rogers gets his third hit of the night and makes it a 4-1 game. Rogers, mind you, came into the night with a .205 batting average, so the White Sox pitching has been very soothing for him.

A 3-hit night for Jake Rogers. His latest an RBI single to give @tigers a 4-1 lead in the 8th. #RepDetroit — Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneBSD) September 2, 2023

That brings in everyone’s favorite reliever, Bryan Shaw.

I want the season to end so I can stop seeing Bryan Shaw in a Sox uniform



Is this mofo obligated to pitch every single game? #WhiteSox — (@StonecoldSxnick) September 2, 2023

Bryan Shaw time at 35th & Shields. Pure electricity. — Tony Marchese (@TonyOnTap) September 2, 2023

But Shaw manages to get out of the jam and we head to the bottom of the inning, where the White Sox score a run on back-to-back hits from Timmy and Benny and a Luis Robert Jr. sac fly.

Career hit No. 999 for Tim Anderson — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 2, 2023

Tim is safe! (part 2) pic.twitter.com/ws1JJWQL66 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 2, 2023

And the game ends with little fanfare but a new fan sign.

New signage pic.twitter.com/hfoNwEPyM7 — Josh Nelson - Sox Machine (@soxmachine_josh) September 2, 2023