Bird App Recap: Tigers 4, White Sox 2

A game between two bottom of the barrel teams? Let’s tweet about it!

By Dante Jones
A lot of failure over the years.

Alright, y’all know the drill, we got some of the best tweets White Sox Twitter has to offer on display here.

It’s Miguel Cabrera’s last trip to the Windy City, as he will retire at the conclusion of the season.

The first inning is eventful as Touki Toussaint loads the bases, but he’s able to get out of it without giving up a run.

Yay, new White Sox czar Chris Getz is on the broadcast. Wonder if he’ll answer any hard-hitting questions. Have fun reading the comments, there’s some words we can’t publish here.

Oh yeah, here’s reminder that Getz sucked as a player.

In the bottom of the third, the White Sox get a run on an Andrew Benintendi double that he seemingly was thrown out on — but no challenge, and the White Sox will take what they can get.

But the Tigers strike back in the top of the fifth with two runs on a two-out, two-strike single from Riley Greene.

And Greene follows that up with a spectacular catch to end the bottom of the fifth.

And thanks to an Andrew Vaughn error, it’s now 3-1, Tigers.

The other Andrew makes up for it by throwing out Miggy on a bang-bang play.

Top of the seventh, and Tigers rookie Andre Lipcius is making his debut to replace Greene and goes down on a checked swing.

Jake Rogers gets his third hit of the night and makes it a 4-1 game. Rogers, mind you, came into the night with a .205 batting average, so the White Sox pitching has been very soothing for him.

That brings in everyone’s favorite reliever, Bryan Shaw.

But Shaw manages to get out of the jam and we head to the bottom of the inning, where the White Sox score a run on back-to-back hits from Timmy and Benny and a Luis Robert Jr. sac fly.

And the game ends with little fanfare but a new fan sign.

