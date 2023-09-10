White Sox Minor League Update: September 9, 2023

In back-to-back nights, the Knights got smoked by the Durham Bulls, and although Charlotte had eight hits in the game, they couldn’t scrape runners across the board the same way the Bulls did.

Right off the bat, the Durham offense jumped on Knights starter Chase Solesky, putting up four runs in the first two innings, accompanied by a Knights error, a triple, and a home run. Unfortunately, the third inning was the only frame in which Solesky did not give up a run, and he ultimately surrendered nine tallies (eight earned), walked a whopping seven batters, and struck out just one.

Charlotte attempted to cut the lead early on, getting one back in the bottom of the first, thanks to a round of singles from José Rodríguez, Xavier Fernández and Carlos Pérez. The Knights offense struggled to get anything done for the next several innings, however, until Tyler Neslony (who entered the contest only as a defensive replacement, after Clint Frazier crashed hard into the wall and had to leave the game) stated a mini-rally in the bottom of the fifth. He set Nate Mondou up perfectly for a two-run blast, which finished off Charlotte’s three runs in the game.

JUST DOU IT ✔️@natemondou with his 11th homer of the year pic.twitter.com/q620UJaea2 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 9, 2023

Alejandro Mateo and Mike Mayers both relieved two innings apiece to round out the game, and each gave up another run, striking out five between the them.

It wasn’t Charlotte’s night, and it’s been a tough series, only snagging one win so far this week.

Poll Who stood out as the Knights MVP in tonight's loss? Nate Mondou: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2K

Carlos Pérez: 2-for-4, RBI

Tyler Neslony: 2-for-4, R

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Knights? Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 HR, 7 BB, 1 K

Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-3, BB, K

Víctor Reyes: 0-for-4, 2 K

In a closely-matched game through all nine innings, the Barons eventually fell to the Shuckers, 4-3. Jonathan Cannon took the mound for Birmingham, and overall he had a quality start — giving up three earned runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out four — allowing all three of his runs in the fourth inning.

The fourth inning had a game’s worth of drama, as the Barons were able to get two runs back on a Wilfred Veras triple and a wild pitch from Shuckers hurler Tobias Myers.

Wilfred Veras hasn’t been as blazing-hot as he was in August, where he slashed an insane .372/.412/.596, but he carried the Barons this evening. In the bottom of the sixth, Veras tied the game at three on a line-drive, 105 mph solo shot to right-center field.

WILFRED. VERAS.



105 Exit Velo // 419 FT pic.twitter.com/oRISjnApLN — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) September 10, 2023

Yoelvín Silven came in to relieve Cannon in the top of the seventh, and after three straight balls Shuckers outfielder Lamar Sparks sent one deep to take the lead, which would be enough for the Shuckers to take the game.

Jonah Scolaro and Adisyn Coffey each came in for an inning to finish the game, giving up just one hit combined, with both walking one batter. Colson Montgomery kicked off the eighth with a double, and the Barons worked themselves into scoring position in the last two innings, but couldn’t push the tying run across the plate.

Poll Who was the MVP for the Barons in tonight's loss? Jonathan Cannon: 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, BB, 4 K

Wilfred Veras: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR, 3B, SB

Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, 2B, BB, K

Jonah Scolaro: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB

Poll Who was the Cold Cat for the Barons tonight? Yoelvín Silven: 1 IP, H, HR, ER, BB, 2 K

Alsander Womack: 0-for-5

Tim Elko: 0-for-4, 3 K

The Winston-Salem Dash game was canceled this evening due to wet grounds and bad weather in the area. It’s been the same song for the last few days on the East Coast! On to Kannapolis we go ...

The Cannon Ballers battled through this one, but an anticlimactic RBI ground out in the top of the ninth would be the deciding factor in the Kannapolis loss.

The Ballers scored first in the top of the fourth, with Jordan Sprinkle leading off with a base hit that would pave the way for the Barons to push three runs across the plate, take the lead and provide a cushion to pad Peyton Pallette’s strong start.

Pallette’s first three innings were right on the money, but he started the fourth by giving up a walk and an RBI double before being replaced by Connor Pellerin ... who promptly threw a wild pitch to allow the Hillcats to tie the game at three before shutting Lynchburg down.

Both teams were quiet after that, not really getting much going until the top of the eighth, where Jhoneiker Betancourt — having a helluva final week — mashed his 10th long ball of the year to put Kannapolis up, 4-3.

Coming off a strong pair of outings, Logan Lyle wasn’t as successful Saturday, entering the game in the bottom of the eighth. He allowed two singles to open up the inning before walking another batter to load the bases and set the Hillcats up for a clutch, two-run double to take the lead. Billy Seidl came in to close out the inning after Lyle got into more trouble, and hit a batter before officially securing the last out of the inning.

The Ballers gave themselves a chance in the top of the ninth, loading the bases up and getting one back on an RBI ground out from Calvin Harris. Sprinkle came up with one final chance, but flew out to center to end the game.

Poll Who was the MVP for the Cannon Ballers? Connor Pellerin: 2 2⁄3 IP, 0 H, BB, HB, 4 K

Jhoneiker Betancourt: 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB

Ryan Galanie: 2-for-4, 2B, R, K

Drake Logan: 2-for-3, RBI, R, BB

