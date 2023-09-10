 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
It’s actually impressive how slow Yasmani Grandal is.
@CHGO_White Sox

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Tigers 3, White Sox 2

Quite the boring game for a beautiful Sunday afternoon, and the South Siders couldn’t even get the W

By Kristina Airdo
/ new

It’s NFL opening weekend! But before we get to the fun stuff, we have a White Sox game to play. I can confirm, however, that we are, in fact, Bearing Down today.

Jesse Scholtens is on the mound, and for whatever reason, Pedro Grifol is still starting Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus most of the time.

Yoán Moncada has been ripping the ball lately, and is notably not in the lineup today, nursing a sore knee. Too bad, because a Moncada bomb is always good for the soul.

Tigers starter Sawyer Gipson-Long is making his MLB debut, so naturally the South Siders will likely make him look like a future Cy Young candidate.

In the bottom of the second, Tigers batter Andre Lipcius smoked a hard single down the right field line and slipped while rounding first, giving the White Sox an easy opportunity for an out ... but Gavin Sheets couldn’t catch the ball.

The White Sox are sadly playing up to the new name that the A’s broadcast dubbed on last night’s broadcast. No hits through three.

Yes, yes. That is correct.

That changed in the fourth, finally, with Andrew Benintendi driving a triple to center to break up the perfect game, and Eloy Jiménez followed suit with an RBI-double off the wall. Eloy says, “Nope, I’m safe, buddy.”

#Analysis.

The Good Guys got something cooking in the top of the sixth, with Lenyn Sosa leading off with a double, and Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr. legging out infield singles to push another run across.

Eloy walks and it’s bases loaded and one out for ... Yasmani Grandal. It looked like he almost had a base hit, but he’s unbelievably slow — like, really slow — so he was out at first on a double play.

Checking in on the minor leagues, Chris Getz had a quick update on Jake Eder, the player the White Sox acquired in the Jake Burger trade. It hasn’t been going super well for him in Double-A Birmingham.

Seeing the regression that several pitchers have made over the last couple of years, it’s safe to say many don’t exactly trust the “Katz Lab.”

In a Haseley/Mendick-esque collision, Elvis Andrus and Oscar Colás ran into each other in right field, with both of their gloves flying off. At first it appeared Andrus might be injured, but he toughed it out and stayed in the game.

The offense falls flat and the White Sox lose in a barnburner, 3-2. At least now we can shift our attention to a Chicago team with some promise?

Poll

Who had the top tweet today?

view results
  • 0%
    @CHGO_WhiteSox: Slow Pokes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @TheBennettK: Katz Lab
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @Slaytype: Sawyer Gipsong Long
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @KyaElfnt_16: Eloy Slap
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now
White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: September 10

White Sox Minor League Update

White Sox Minor League Update: September 9, 2023

Loading comments...