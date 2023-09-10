Bird App Recap: Tigers 3, White Sox 2

It’s NFL opening weekend! But before we get to the fun stuff, we have a White Sox game to play. I can confirm, however, that we are, in fact, Bearing Down today.

Y’all mind if I…



BEAR THE FUCK DOWN? pic.twitter.com/XvpXAmNUHM — Ali White Sox (@aliwhitesox) September 10, 2023

Jesse Scholtens is on the mound, and for whatever reason, Pedro Grifol is still starting Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus most of the time.

Yoán Moncada has been ripping the ball lately, and is notably not in the lineup today, nursing a sore knee. Too bad, because a Moncada bomb is always good for the soul.

Nice to see Moncada get a well deserved day off after carrying the team for a month. https://t.co/bbz3BIh7Qd — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) September 10, 2023

Tigers starter Sawyer Gipson-Long is making his MLB debut, so naturally the South Siders will likely make him look like a future Cy Young candidate.

Tigers pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long enjoys a 1-2-3 inning in his major league debut, striking out Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 10, 2023

In the bottom of the second, Tigers batter Andre Lipcius smoked a hard single down the right field line and slipped while rounding first, giving the White Sox an easy opportunity for an out ... but Gavin Sheets couldn’t catch the ball.

Andrew Lipcius slipping and the white Sox first baseman missing the catch — Deanna (@deannadickow) September 10, 2023

Gavin Sheets is a meatball. — HotDog Larry (@HotDogLarry1) September 10, 2023

The White Sox are sadly playing up to the new name that the A’s broadcast dubbed on last night’s broadcast. No hits through three.

they haven't been good but "shite sox" was a bit muchpic.twitter.com/hZzGPQgwjD — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) September 10, 2023

Yes, yes. That is correct.

Whitesox are really getting no hit right now by Sawyer Gipsong Long??? ‍♂️ — Slaytype (@SIaytype) September 10, 2023

That changed in the fourth, finally, with Andrew Benintendi driving a triple to center to break up the perfect game, and Eloy Jiménez followed suit with an RBI-double off the wall. Eloy says, “Nope, I’m safe, buddy.”

#Analysis.

When Eloy lifts the ball, good shit happens — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 10, 2023

The Good Guys got something cooking in the top of the sixth, with Lenyn Sosa leading off with a double, and Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr. legging out infield singles to push another run across.

Luis Robert Jr. drives in a run. White Sox are within one pic.twitter.com/Vv1brkUvWQ — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 10, 2023

Eloy walks and it’s bases loaded and one out for ... Yasmani Grandal. It looked like he almost had a base hit, but he’s unbelievably slow — like, really slow — so he was out at first on a double play.

dearest apologies to andrew vaughn. the slowest person on earth, is and always will be, yasmani grandal. https://t.co/nMwVBxgA70 — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) September 10, 2023

Lee should be playing daily on defense alone https://t.co/Iu4UfqUciD — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 10, 2023

Checking in on the minor leagues, Chris Getz had a quick update on Jake Eder, the player the White Sox acquired in the Jake Burger trade. It hasn’t been going super well for him in Double-A Birmingham.

Jake Eder (11.24 ERA at Birmingham), acquired in Jake Burger deal, was sent to Sox’ pitchers/catchers camp in AZ.

Getz: “Allows us to run him through our lab for the first time and gain a better understanding of how his body is moving and help w some adjustments prior to the AFL" — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 10, 2023

Seeing the regression that several pitchers have made over the last couple of years, it’s safe to say many don’t exactly trust the “Katz Lab.”

In a Haseley/Mendick-esque collision, Elvis Andrus and Oscar Colás ran into each other in right field, with both of their gloves flying off. At first it appeared Andrus might be injured, but he toughed it out and stayed in the game.

Elvis Andrus appears to have survived a collision in short right field with Oscar Colas. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 10, 2023

The offense falls flat and the White Sox lose in a barnburner, 3-2. At least now we can shift our attention to a Chicago team with some promise?

Perfect timing for Bears season. https://t.co/fG0Q7SUATd — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) September 10, 2023

who cares bear down — scott (@SLEEPYSANT0S) September 10, 2023