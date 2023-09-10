Tigers 3, White Sox 2: Another series loss, but who’s counting?

The Chicago White Sox (55-88) inched one game closer to a 100-loss season with a series loss against the Detroit Tigers this afternoon, 3-2. It was another uninspiring performance by the offense, and with this loss we are officially eliminated from the postseason. It kind of sucks. I was really thinking we had a good chance to make it, to be honest.

In all seriousness, let’s see what went down today.

Sawyer Gipson-Long made his MLB debut this afternoon, and the rookie had a great first outing, and was pretty well matched by Jesse Scholtens for the White Sox. The Tigers had back-to-back singles in the bottom of the first inning, but were unable to score. The first and only runs of the game for the Tigers came in the bottom of the third inning, as Zach McKinstry and Matt Vierling started off the inning with back-to-back singles, and Spencer Torkelson doubled them in to give the team a 2-0 lead. With two outs, Andy Ibáñez singled to put runners on first and third, and Andre Lipcius drove in Torkelson to take the 3-0 lead.

The White Sox fought back against Gipson-Long in the top of the fourth inning, as Andrew Benintendi tripled and with two outs, Eloy Jiménez came in clutch with a double to score in Benintendi and cut the lead to 3-1.

Lenyn Sosa started the top of the sixth inning with a double, and Tim Anderson reached base after an infield single. That would be the end of a debut for Gipson-Long, as he was replaced by Will Vest after going five-plus innings with four hits, two runs, and five strikeouts. His ERA to start his career sits at 3.60. Reliever Will Vest was greeted by Luis Robert Jr. with a slow single on a ground ball to Lipcius at third base to drive in Sosa from third and extend the inning.

Unfortunately, next batter Yasmani Grandal grounded into a double play to end the inning and kill any momentum for the frame, and the game.

Lane Ramsey started the bottom of the sixth inning, replacing Scholtens after the starter went five innings with eight hits, three runs, two walks, and four strikeouts. His ERA sits at 4.44.

Nothing much would happen for the rest of the game. We saw pitching appearances from Gregory Santos and Bryan Shaw for an inning each, and with plenty of chances to tie it or take the lead the South Siders fell short against the Tiger bullpen. That was that. The team went 5-8 against the Tigers this season, and Chicago heads back to face the Kansas City Royals (again), starting tomorrow night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Game time is at 6:40 p.m. CT.

Now, let’s all enjoy some football for the rest of the day and hope that the Chicago Bears can revive sports for this city. See you for the game tomorrow, if you decide to tune in.

