Gamethread: Royals at White Sox (PPD, rain)

With rain in the forecast all night long, the White Sox did fans a bit of a favor by postponing tonight’s game hosting the Royals at 5 p.m. The game will be made up tomorrow, as part of a straight doubleheader at 3:40 p.m. The nightcap will not start until three hours after the opener’s first pitch, no matter how fast the game speeds through.

On the plus side, ticketholders (or buyers, brisk walk-up business baby!) can get two games tomorrow for the price of one. On the negative side, fans get two games tomorrow for the price of one.

It’s a good spot here to discuss a curious roster move involving Pedro Grifol’s top dog in the doghouse, Oscar Colás, who today was demoted to Triple-A Charlotte. There, Grifol feels Colás will be better able to work on all those fundamental, focus and hustle things he’s had such a problem with in Chicago. Seems like a GO AWAY move to me — and granting that, yes, Colás has been a massive disappointment in 2023 (like three-quarters of the roster), the White Sox have really dealt Colás an ugly hand. He’s been given mixed messages, thrown under the bus a TON (hopefully for every public depantsing, Pedro has taken Oscar aside privately, but the smart money wouldn’t think so) and has essentially been punished for being the default right fielder from Opening Day forward. As much as Colás CRUSHED the minors in 2022, he did little to earn a full-time or most-time RF gig in 2023. Chalk another one up to the brilliant roster construction of Rick Hahn et. al.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Kansas City, the #WhiteSox recalled right-handed pitcher Deivi García and catcher Carlos Pérez from Class AAA Charlotte and optioned outfielder Oscar Colás and right-hander Edgar Navarro to Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 11, 2023

And in the March to 100 watch, the White Sox are again just a sneeze better than the 2018, 100-loss club, and projecting the winning percentage right now forecasts the 2023 club as an identical 62-100. That would create a tie for the sixth-worst White Sox team ever.

But they’ll be competing in 2024.

Some way, we’ll have full doubleheader coverage for you tomorrow!