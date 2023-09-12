 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: SEP 06 White Sox at Royals
Smile! The season is almost over.
Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gamethread: Royals at White Sox (opener)

The battle for the worst starts now

By Chrystal O'Keefe
A wise man once said “Let’s play two,” yet that was for another team in Chicago, and is demonstrates an unawareness of how painful that is for White Sox fans today. Alas, the Royals will spend a long day at Guaranteed Rate Field for a battle of who will be the most disappointing team over two games.

Cease (6-7, 5.04 ERA) will take to the mound for his 30th start of the season. Cease has faced the Royals two times so far this season, allowing them to go 17-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 11 RBI in 10 1⁄3 innings. His last venture against the Royals ended after 5 1⁄3 innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits.

Brady Singer gets the ball today. The righthander owns an 8-10 record with a 5.34 ERA. Against the White Sox this season, Singer has pitched 11 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 14 hits while striking out six. In his most recent battle against the South Siders, Singer threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

An early start tonight for those living in Chicago: The first pitch is at 3:40 p.m. CST and can be watched on NBC Sports Chicago or heard on ESPN 1000.

