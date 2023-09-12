Gamethread: Royals at White Sox (opener)

A wise man once said “Let’s play two,” yet that was for another team in Chicago, and is demonstrates an unawareness of how painful that is for White Sox fans today. Alas, the Royals will spend a long day at Guaranteed Rate Field for a battle of who will be the most disappointing team over two games.

Cease (6-7, 5.04 ERA) will take to the mound for his 30th start of the season. Cease has faced the Royals two times so far this season, allowing them to go 17-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 11 RBI in 10 1⁄3 innings. His last venture against the Royals ended after 5 1⁄3 innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits.

Your #WhiteSox starters for Game 1 against the Royals: pic.twitter.com/oGYDNXkDwu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 12, 2023

Brady Singer gets the ball today. The righthander owns an 8-10 record with a 5.34 ERA. Against the White Sox this season, Singer has pitched 11 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 14 hits while striking out six. In his most recent battle against the South Siders, Singer threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Brady Singer in Game 1 of our doubleheader vs. the White Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/SxESLvDNUF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 12, 2023

An early start tonight for those living in Chicago: The first pitch is at 3:40 p.m. CST and can be watched on NBC Sports Chicago or heard on ESPN 1000.