Bird App Recap: Doubleheader Edition

A bunch of washed-up former Royals-turned-White Sox take on the current Royals to find out which team is actually the worst. Through two games.

Your #WhiteSox starters for Game 1 against the Royals: pic.twitter.com/oGYDNXkDwu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 12, 2023

The vibe is immaculate on this fine September day.

You can literally count the people in the stands https://t.co/LhiDru4Etf — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 12, 2023

Dylan Cease had a nice first inning. Can’t say the same for the other guy.

The White Sox plan to compete in 2024 involves facing Brady Singer every game. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 12, 2023

But who cares? We’ll take an early lead.

5-0 White Sox early in the bottom 1st as the Sox are taking advantage of a really bad start by Brady Singer #WhiteSox — (@StonecoldSxnick) September 12, 2023

One run is allowed in the fourth.

#Royals get on the board. Edward Olivares hits a RBI double that drives home Bobby Witt Jr.



KC down 5-1 in the fourth inning. — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) September 12, 2023

Singer has calmed down considerably since a bad for him/good for us first inning.

Singer threw 36 pitches in the first. He has thrown 35 since — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 12, 2023

Cease, thankfully, had a comeback outing after his last few bad starts.

That was the best outing by Dylan Cease in a long time. #WhiteSox — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) September 12, 2023

Bryan Shaw enters the ballgame after Cease allowed a walk and a hit in the sixth.

Cue the fireworks?

With a win tonight, the #WhiteSox will clinch their crucial season series against the Royals.



They are 3-7 and have been outscored 48-31 in the Chris Getz era. https://t.co/RiLcne3gyE — BZ (@SoxInsane) September 12, 2023

At least I can depend on my giant friend.

OVAH!! Sox Win. Sox Win. Sox Win. The White Sox Win. White Sox. White Sox. Go. Go White Sox. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) September 12, 2023

Time for the second game!

Let's play another! Your #WhiteSox starters for Game 2: pic.twitter.com/WOBp7Pf8Aj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 12, 2023

It almost looks as if people left?

The ballpark is packed pic.twitter.com/UQszmzjzvb — LoudChuck (@chuckjanczy) September 12, 2023

Before I could write a witty caption, this score predictor was already debunked. The Royals took a big, early lead, 4-0.

Prediction: 9/12/2023

Game 2

Royals 3, White Sox 5



HR: Andrew Vaughn — MLB Score Predictor (@predictor_mlb) September 12, 2023

At least we have some good guys in the minors.

Yoelqui Cespedes smokes a double into the RF corner to lead off the B5. #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/aMAg8s6pR2 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 13, 2023

Please make it happen. (It didn’t happen.)

vaughn is going deep here — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) September 13, 2023

In fact, the offense couldn’t do anything.

I HATE THE FIRST INNING — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 13, 2023

The second inning wouldn’t prove to be any better, with some walks and a three-run homer from Michael Massey.

I love how the White Sox butcher the name of Michael Massey’s Chicago high school on the jumbotron



… and he immediately hits a home run. The true White Sox way. — Patrick Graney-Dolan (@Repthat773) September 13, 2023

Meanwhile, it’s looking bad for the Sox.

BTW it’s already ringing here in the second game https://t.co/ks2OyXHBKd — Nicole Reitz (@nicolereitz02) September 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Touki gets the collar in the second inning, as it’s 8-0, Royals.

Ominous belt from the timeline.

Who knew the game would be over in the 2nd and the great belt construction of 2023 would be the game highlight. — MOWTHELAWN (@BroseffUp) September 13, 2023

It’s now 9-0 in the third.

Let’s check in on Tim Eiko.

He’s gotta get an extended look during spring training next year https://t.co/1TDRY8w70q — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 13, 2023

This game still sucks in the fifth. Here are more dogs.

CANCEL THE POSTGAME SHOW

Thanks, Eloy. Perfect game gone. — Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) September 13, 2023

Eloy Jiménez homers.

First hit of the night for the Sox.

Royals 9, White Sox 1. Bottom of the 5th. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) September 13, 2023

Oh.

Remember when Eloy hit 42 homers in his first 162 games? He has 45 homers in the 259 games he has played since then. https://t.co/55rY1UeWFf — PGL (@PerfectGameLex) September 13, 2023

Zach Remillard has an RBI double, and Moncada follows with an RBI single. But wait, Andrew Vaughn hits a line-drive double! And Luis Robert Jr. with a single.

Don't call it a



(Another run was scored during the making of this video) pic.twitter.com/iGo16vBta7 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 13, 2023

What is happening right now — silent j (@zombie_jacki) September 13, 2023

No outs, it’s now 9-5 with one on, and the bullpen starts quickly warming up for the Royals.

Jordan Lyles in this sixth inning is like a cartoon character who ran off a cliff and kept going for 20 feet without falling—and now he just looked down. — #selltheteamjerry (@VinceGalloro) September 13, 2023

Six straight hits, as the Big Baby singles. Jordan Lyles exits.

Was totally going to make a joke about Jordan Lyles pitching for the White Sox next year until I realized that KC signed him for 2/17M last winter — Sleepy Harold (@Sleepy_Harold_) September 13, 2023

The bases are loaded after a walk. With one out now, we must rely on Gavin Sheets.

The White Sox have game tying run now batting — Josh Nelson - Sox Machine (@soxmachine_josh) September 13, 2023

HOLY SHEETS

GAVIN SHEETS CLEARS THE BASES pic.twitter.com/1tcHUIfgV8 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 13, 2023

With a sac fly from Lenyn Sosa, the Sox tie it up! The 11th batter approaches the plate, but becomes the third out of the inning.

Omg the white sox? — Kaylee (@__kaylee) September 13, 2023

Everyone is perplexed.

i just went downstairs earlier and asked my dad why he was watching the game when it was 9-0 and the white sox just came back to tie it 9-9 with 8 runs in the sixth inning? what is going on — hannah (@hannahlamotta) September 13, 2023

The Royals regain the lead with one on and one out.

This White Sox-Royals game has reached levels of insanity I would never have seen coming. — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 13, 2023

Finally, the White Sox are not being made fun of by this account!

pic.twitter.com/0uv1Wx5P24 — Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateMLB) September 13, 2023

Kopech gives up another run, putting the Royals up by two.

Guess Kopech can’t pitch in any situation. Starter, high leverage, low leverage, or closing. pic.twitter.com/c2oglkpXve — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 13, 2023

While Robert was able to knock in one, it was on a fielder’s choice out, and ultimately would not be enough to keep the inning alive. The Royals walk away with a split doubleheader, winning 11-10.