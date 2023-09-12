Bird App Recap: Doubleheader Edition

A bunch of washed-up former Royals-turned-White Sox take on the current Royals to find out which team is actually the worst. Through two games.
Your #WhiteSox starters for Game 1 against the Royals: pic.twitter.com/oGYDNXkDwu— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 12, 2023
The vibe is immaculate on this fine September day.
You can literally count the people in the stands https://t.co/LhiDru4Etf— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 12, 2023
Dylan Cease had a nice first inning. Can’t say the same for the other guy.
The White Sox plan to compete in 2024 involves facing Brady Singer every game.— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 12, 2023
But who cares? We’ll take an early lead.
5-0 White Sox early in the bottom 1st as the Sox are taking advantage of a really bad start by Brady Singer #WhiteSox— (@StonecoldSxnick) September 12, 2023
One run is allowed in the fourth.
#Royals get on the board. Edward Olivares hits a RBI double that drives home Bobby Witt Jr.— Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) September 12, 2023
KC down 5-1 in the fourth inning.
Singer has calmed down considerably since a bad for him/good for us first inning.
Singer threw 36 pitches in the first. He has thrown 35 since— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 12, 2023
Cease, thankfully, had a comeback outing after his last few bad starts.
That was the best outing by Dylan Cease in a long time. #WhiteSox— Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) September 12, 2023
Bryan Shaw enters the ballgame after Cease allowed a walk and a hit in the sixth.
Not enough imo. https://t.co/FiIE8z9FUF— Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) September 12, 2023
Cue the fireworks?
With a win tonight, the #WhiteSox will clinch their crucial season series against the Royals.— BZ (@SoxInsane) September 12, 2023
They are 3-7 and have been outscored 48-31 in the Chris Getz era. https://t.co/RiLcne3gyE
At least I can depend on my giant friend.
OVAH!! Sox Win. Sox Win. Sox Win. The White Sox Win. White Sox. White Sox. Go. Go White Sox.— Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) September 12, 2023
Time for the second game!
Let's play another! Your #WhiteSox starters for Game 2: pic.twitter.com/WOBp7Pf8Aj— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 12, 2023
It almost looks as if people left?
The ballpark is packed pic.twitter.com/UQszmzjzvb— LoudChuck (@chuckjanczy) September 12, 2023
Before I could write a witty caption, this score predictor was already debunked. The Royals took a big, early lead, 4-0.
Prediction: 9/12/2023— MLB Score Predictor (@predictor_mlb) September 12, 2023
Game 2
Royals 3, White Sox 5
HR: Andrew Vaughn
At least we have some good guys in the minors.
Yoelqui Cespedes smokes a double into the RF corner to lead off the B5. #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/aMAg8s6pR2— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 13, 2023
Please make it happen. (It didn’t happen.)
vaughn is going deep here— being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) September 13, 2023
In fact, the offense couldn’t do anything.
I HATE THE FIRST INNING— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 13, 2023
The second inning wouldn’t prove to be any better, with some walks and a three-run homer from Michael Massey.
I love how the White Sox butcher the name of Michael Massey’s Chicago high school on the jumbotron— Patrick Graney-Dolan (@Repthat773) September 13, 2023
… and he immediately hits a home run. The true White Sox way.
Meanwhile, it’s looking bad for the Sox.
BTW it’s already ringing here in the second game https://t.co/ks2OyXHBKd— Nicole Reitz (@nicolereitz02) September 13, 2023
Meanwhile, Touki gets the collar in the second inning, as it’s 8-0, Royals.
ToussAINT the answer @whitesox pic.twitter.com/TqVjZ3HEJp— Ross Evan (@REC21) September 13, 2023
Ominous belt from the timeline.
September 13, 2023
Who knew the game would be over in the 2nd and the great belt construction of 2023 would be the game highlight.— MOWTHELAWN (@BroseffUp) September 13, 2023
It’s now 9-0 in the third.
Awww all puppies are so adorable pic.twitter.com/aPbGWqwhNy— Animal Lover (@Animal_fanlover) September 8, 2023
Let’s check in on Tim Eiko.
He’s gotta get an extended look during spring training next year https://t.co/1TDRY8w70q— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 13, 2023
This game still sucks in the fifth. Here are more dogs.
They are doing the first “Simba Cam” tonight at Citi Field with dogs pic.twitter.com/Iq2IWcHMvV— Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) September 12, 2023
CANCEL THE POSTGAME SHOW
Thanks, Eloy. Perfect game gone.— Jacklyn Hilligoss (@JackHill43) September 13, 2023
Eloy Jiménez homers.— LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) September 13, 2023
First hit of the night for the Sox.
Royals 9, White Sox 1. Bottom of the 5th.
Oh.
Remember when Eloy hit 42 homers in his first 162 games? He has 45 homers in the 259 games he has played since then. https://t.co/55rY1UeWFf— PGL (@PerfectGameLex) September 13, 2023
Zach Remillard has an RBI double, and Moncada follows with an RBI single. But wait, Andrew Vaughn hits a line-drive double! And Luis Robert Jr. with a single.
Don't call it a— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 13, 2023
(Another run was scored during the making of this video) pic.twitter.com/iGo16vBta7
What is happening right now— silent j (@zombie_jacki) September 13, 2023
No outs, it’s now 9-5 with one on, and the bullpen starts quickly warming up for the Royals.
Jordan Lyles in this sixth inning is like a cartoon character who ran off a cliff and kept going for 20 feet without falling—and now he just looked down.— #selltheteamjerry (@VinceGalloro) September 13, 2023
Six straight hits, as the Big Baby singles. Jordan Lyles exits.
Was totally going to make a joke about Jordan Lyles pitching for the White Sox next year until I realized that KC signed him for 2/17M last winter— Sleepy Harold (@Sleepy_Harold_) September 13, 2023
The bases are loaded after a walk. With one out now, we must rely on Gavin Sheets.
The White Sox have game tying run now batting— Josh Nelson - Sox Machine (@soxmachine_josh) September 13, 2023
HOLY SHEETS
GAVIN SHEETS CLEARS THE BASES pic.twitter.com/1tcHUIfgV8— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 13, 2023
With a sac fly from Lenyn Sosa, the Sox tie it up! The 11th batter approaches the plate, but becomes the third out of the inning.
Omg the white sox?— Kaylee (@__kaylee) September 13, 2023
Everyone is perplexed.
i just went downstairs earlier and asked my dad why he was watching the game when it was 9-0 and the white sox just came back to tie it 9-9 with 8 runs in the sixth inning? what is going on— hannah (@hannahlamotta) September 13, 2023
The Royals regain the lead with one on and one out.
This White Sox-Royals game has reached levels of insanity I would never have seen coming.— Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) September 13, 2023
Finally, the White Sox are not being made fun of by this account!
September 13, 2023
Kopech gives up another run, putting the Royals up by two.
Guess Kopech can’t pitch in any situation. Starter, high leverage, low leverage, or closing. pic.twitter.com/c2oglkpXve— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 13, 2023
While Robert was able to knock in one, it was on a fielder’s choice out, and ultimately would not be enough to keep the inning alive. The Royals walk away with a split doubleheader, winning 11-10.
https://t.co/9qfn0ZwULX pic.twitter.com/VV0x1MHFtY— silent j (@zombie_jacki) September 13, 2023
