Gamethread: Royals at White Sox (nightcap)

After winning the opener of the doubleheader, the White Sox (56-88) are back in action against the Royals (44-101).

Touki Toussaint, 27, will start on the mound for the South Siders. Toussaint enters this game with a 4.71 ERA and a 5.23 FIP, rendering him a 0.2-fWAR pitcher in 70 2⁄ 3 innings this season. In Toussaint’s past three starts, he has a 2.76 ERA in 16 1⁄ 3 innings.

Jordan Lyles, 32, will start for the Royals. Lyles, a right-handed pitcher, has a 6.24 ERA and a 5.72 FIP. Lyles has accumulated a grand total of 0.1 fWAR in 155 2⁄ 3 innings. His most recent start was on September 6, and that was also against the White Sox. During that game, Lyles allowed three runs in 5 1⁄ 3 innings, and the South Siders won, 6-4.

Here are the starting lineups:

Let's play another! Your #WhiteSox starters for Game 2: pic.twitter.com/WOBp7Pf8Aj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 12, 2023

Jordan Lyles heads to the mound to take on the White Sox in Game 2.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/hE8r0AlkBN — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 12, 2023

As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 6:55 p.m. Central.