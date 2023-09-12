 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Royals at White Sox (nightcap)

Led by Touki Toussaint, the South Siders look to sweep the doubleheader

By Joe Resis
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
Back again: The South Siders look to beat Kansas City for the second time today.
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the opener of the doubleheader, the White Sox (56-88) are back in action against the Royals (44-101).

Touki Toussaint, 27, will start on the mound for the South Siders. Toussaint enters this game with a 4.71 ERA and a 5.23 FIP, rendering him a 0.2-fWAR pitcher in 70 23 innings this season. In Toussaint’s past three starts, he has a 2.76 ERA in 16 13 innings.

Jordan Lyles, 32, will start for the Royals. Lyles, a right-handed pitcher, has a 6.24 ERA and a 5.72 FIP. Lyles has accumulated a grand total of 0.1 fWAR in 155 23 innings. His most recent start was on September 6, and that was also against the White Sox. During that game, Lyles allowed three runs in 5 13 innings, and the South Siders won, 6-4.

Here are the starting lineups:

As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. The first pitch is scheduled to happen at 6:55 p.m. Central.

