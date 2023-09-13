Today in White Sox History: September 13

1923

Though the team was not contending for the pennant, the White Sox made a late move that would have terrific short- and long-term consequences: Buying center fielder Maurice Archdeacon from the Double-A Rochester Tribe in the International League, for the impressive sum of $50,000. The speedster was hitting .357 for the Tribe — and dialed it up when inserted as an everyday major-leaguer as an audition for 1924. Archdeacon hit .402 in 22 late-season games for the White Sox, with his batting average never falling any lower than .378. He followed that up in 1924 by hitting .319 for the South Siders.

By ...

1925

... Archdeacon’s star had faded, and he saw just 10 games of action before being traded to the then-Double A Baltimore Orioles in June. The player to be named later in that deal arrived in Chicago on this very day: Righthander Tommy Thomas, who would go on to put up a 22.2 WAR career over seven seasons in the South Side rotation, beginning in 1926.

Not only was the swap an enormous win for the White Sox, but brought one of their best-ever pitchers to the South Side, as Thomas ranks as the 15th-best pitcher in franchise history per WAR.

1967

In one of the longest games in franchise history (tied for 13th-longest overall), and in the middle of a four-team pennant race, the White Sox shut out Cleveland, 1-0 — in 17 innings! (Now that’s pitching!)

The game lasted more than 4 1⁄2 hours, and was finally finished when Rocky Colavito singled to right, driving home Buddy Bradford.

White Sox starter Gary Peters allowed one hit in 11 innings, striking out seven … but also walked 10! (I wonder what his pitch count was!) This came just two weeks after also throwing 11 scoreless innings against Boston, in a four-hit win.

But opposing starter Sonny Siebert outdueled Peters, also going 11 innings, yielding four hits but no walks.

Don McMahon, the fourth Sox pitcher, picked up the relief win.

1987

In a game in his old haunts of Seattle, White Sox pitcher Floyd Bannister fired a one-hitter in winning, 2-0. Harold Reynolds’ two-out single to left in the first inning was the only baserunner on the night for Seattle — and he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit to a double! Bannister faced the minimum 27 hitters, and struck out 10.

Opposing starter Mark Langston pitched a two-hitter for the Mariners — and took the loss! Unfortunately for him, his two hits allowed were solo homers to Pat Keedy and Donnie Hill.

2004

Due to Hurricane Ivan, U.S. Cellular Field hosted the first two games of a series between Montreal and Florida. It was the first time a National League team had played a regular season “home” game in an American League park since 1946. Attendance for the curiosity was 4,003.