Bird App Recap: Do We Have To?

Share All sharing options for: Bird App Recap: Do We Have To?

Your Chicago White Sox (56-90) play host to the Minnesota Twins (76-70) for the first of a four-game set on the South Side on this lovely September Thursday evening. The division-leading Twins come in five up and five down in their last 10, but hold a 7 1⁄2-game lead over Cleveland, and a nine-game lead over Detroit with a little more than two weeks left in the 2023 season. Minnesota’s record against the wretched AL Central is a dismal 26-22, but it is firmly in the driver’s seat to secure the division crown, as, sadly, no one else seems to want to stake claim.

Here’s how Pedro lines up the bats in the opener:

Kenta Maeda and his 4-7 record, 4.65 ERA, and 1.26 WHIP takes the mound for the visitors. For the home team, José Ureña (0-5, 8.46 ERA, 2.10 WHIP) makes his second start for the South Siders.

In baseball news around the majors, the other Sox are shaking up their front office after a disappointing season.

Thank god Jerry had the foresight to lock Chris Getz down before the Red Sox job became open. https://t.co/JD5X5mAlAD — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) September 14, 2023

See Jerry, good organizations regularly hold themselves accountable. I bet they do a legitimate search for a replacement as well, instead of merely replacing one de facto failson with whatever warm body is next in line.

And we wonder why the White Sox organization is the laughingstock of baseball ...

Ugh.

Lets dive into the tweets, shall we?

First time watching a White Sox game in ages and Len is on the call? Oh Hell to the No! #WhiteSox — Ryiin (@rfoto) September 15, 2023

Nope. Can’t do it. Watching this team is bad enough.

Not actively rooting for the Twins. Just gotta appreciate a bad ass logo #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/M6tzEKQA05 — Matt (@Hip_Check26) September 15, 2023

Down on the farm, names I actually know seem to be doing things:

Bryan Ramos line single to LCF, Wilfred Veras line single to CF, Edgar Quero sky high sac fly. #Barons up 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3oPYbdIUVy — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 15, 2023

When the team is this bad, a ginormous hot dog on your screen counts as a highlight.

I just saw the biggest hot dog ever on the #WhiteSox broadcast. — C. Maury Hartman (@Artfull_Hodger) September 15, 2023

Little of note occurred in the first three innings. Not so much a pitchers’ duel as two bad teams doing what they do.

Jose Urena (White Sox) has allowed no hits through 3 innings against the Twins. — No Hitter Alert (@MLB_NoHitter) September 15, 2023

This was true, until:

Edouard Julien - Minnesota Twins (13) Solo 381 feet

+600 BetMGM — MLB Home Run (@MLBHR) September 15, 2023

Edouard Julien gives the Twins their first hit of the night off José Ureña - a solo homer. Twins lead 1-0 over the White Sox in the fourth inning. — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) September 15, 2023

Make that 2-0 ...

Royce Lewis - Minnesota Twins (13) Solo 426 feet

+400 BetMGM — MLB Home Run (@MLBHR) September 15, 2023

No shit, Sherlock ...

Jose Urena's no-hitter (White Sox) has been broken up by the Twins in the 4th inning. — No Hitter Alert! (@MLB_NoHitter) September 15, 2023

Ureña has six strikeouts through five, so he has that going for him.

#MNTwins 2 @ #WhiteSox 0 [T5-1o]:



Willi Castro (swinging; 1)



RHP José Ureña (6)

Seq (5): CH ch SL× SI SL×

s3: 84.1mph Slider — Strikeout Tracker (@whifftracker) September 15, 2023

They aren’t wrong ...

Make that eight punch outs for Ureña.

Jose Ureña will ALWAYS be my favorite.



Into the 6th we go~



8 K's



: meeeeee (https://t.co/sxQhbThSUp)#whitesox pic.twitter.com/WejFgo3TwO — Salina Rae Silver (@HeyHeySalinaRae) September 15, 2023

A double, a single, and a two-run homer makes it 6-0.

Kyle Farmer - Minnesota Twins (11) 2-run 381 feet

+750 BetMGM — MLB Home Run (@MLBHR) September 15, 2023

Gavin Sheets not being an outfielder opened the door, and the Twins waltzed right through ...

Gavin Sheets *still* isn't a RF. No matter how hard you hammer that square peg... — Ryiin (@rfoto) September 15, 2023

Basically.

Omg the white sox ‍♀️ — Kaylee (@__kaylee) September 15, 2023

Inquiring minds want to know.

I have faith that the White Sox can lose 100 games. The question is, can they catch Dick Monfort's Rockies for the third-worst record in MLB? — Asinwreck (@asinwreck) September 15, 2023

Moncada walks, and Andrew Vaughn gets two runs back.

Andrew Vaughn - Chicago White Sox (20) 2-run 356 feet

+500 BetMGM — MLB Home Run (@MLBHR) September 15, 2023

Back on the farm:

Colson Montgomery goes deep for his 4th #Barons HR. Terrell Tatum (1B) comes in to score. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ZpIccwlVKS — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 15, 2023

Minnesota adds on late. Not that it matters. Nothing does at this point.

Why am I watching a 100 loss team walk in runs in the 9th inning in September #gfy #WhiteSox — Pete (@ProhibitionRiot) September 15, 2023

Seriously, don’t do that to yourself ...

White Sox are a disaster — Ben (@HowUBenFeller) September 15, 2023

Evergreen.

Sox lose 10-2. At least the game was over quickly ...