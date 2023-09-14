 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Do We Have To?

Why do we even do this to ourselves ...?

By Ryiin
Your Chicago White Sox (56-90) play host to the Minnesota Twins (76-70) for the first of a four-game set on the South Side on this lovely September Thursday evening. The division-leading Twins come in five up and five down in their last 10, but hold a 7 1⁄2-game lead over Cleveland, and a nine-game lead over Detroit with a little more than two weeks left in the 2023 season. Minnesota’s record against the wretched AL Central is a dismal 26-22, but it is firmly in the driver’s seat to secure the division crown, as, sadly, no one else seems to want to stake claim.

Here’s how Pedro lines up the bats in the opener:

Kenta Maeda and his 4-7 record, 4.65 ERA, and 1.26 WHIP takes the mound for the visitors. For the home team, José Ureña (0-5, 8.46 ERA, 2.10 WHIP) makes his second start for the South Siders.

In baseball news around the majors, the other Sox are shaking up their front office after a disappointing season.

See Jerry, good organizations regularly hold themselves accountable. I bet they do a legitimate search for a replacement as well, instead of merely replacing one de facto failson with whatever warm body is next in line.

And we wonder why the White Sox organization is the laughingstock of baseball ...

Ugh.

Lets dive into the tweets, shall we?

Nope. Can’t do it. Watching this team is bad enough.

Down on the farm, names I actually know seem to be doing things:

When the team is this bad, a ginormous hot dog on your screen counts as a highlight.

Little of note occurred in the first three innings. Not so much a pitchers’ duel as two bad teams doing what they do.

This was true, until:

Make that 2-0 ...

No shit, Sherlock ...

Ureña has six strikeouts through five, so he has that going for him.

They aren’t wrong ...

Make that eight punch outs for Ureña.

A double, a single, and a two-run homer makes it 6-0.

Gavin Sheets not being an outfielder opened the door, and the Twins waltzed right through ...

Basically.

Inquiring minds want to know.

Moncada walks, and Andrew Vaughn gets two runs back.

Back on the farm:

Minnesota adds on late. Not that it matters. Nothing does at this point.

Seriously, don’t do that to yourself ...

Evergreen.

Sox lose 10-2. At least the game was over quickly ...

Poll

Who had the best tweet on the night?

view results
  • 50%
    @SoupDoup12 - Because they suck
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    @asinwreck - But can they catch the Rockies?
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @HeyHeySalinaRae - Ureña is still my favorite
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    @__kaylee - Oh my White Sox
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    @HowUBenFeller - White Sox are a disaster
    (1 vote)
2 votes total Vote Now
