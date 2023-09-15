White Sox Minor League Update: September 14, 2023

Single-A and rookie ball may be finished, but Double-A and Triple-A are still going strong! Let’s check in with the farm, in light of another disheartening White Sox loss in the bigs.

Charlotte somewhat impressively managed to match the Sounds with nine hits, but failed to tally a single run on the night. Of those nine hits, a third of them came from the bat of hot-hitting catcher Xavier Fernández’s bat. With the historic lack of production the White Sox are currently enduring from the catcher position, one has to wonder just how long it’ll take for X and his .978 OPS to get the nod at the major league level.

Xavier Fernandez went 3-4 tonight in Charlotte's 5-0 L, and had 33% of the #Knights hits. He is slashing .345 / .407 / .571 since being promoted to AAA. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8nOdxxNObR — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 15, 2023

Speaking of major league, Erik González tallied another multi-hit performance. The former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop has been on a hot streak at the plate that pairs well with his excellent defense at short.

On the mound, starter Garrett Davila turned in four innings of three-run ball, yet averaged a walk per inning that was indicative of his relative lack of command to begin this matchup. Lefty Andrew Pérez and righthander Jordan Holloway combined for two scoreless innings in relief to get the Knights through the sixth. Another former Pirate, reliever Yohan Ramirez, would go on to allow the other two Sounds runs on the night in 1 2⁄3 innings.

If you were looking for White Sox hope in the highest level of the minors, it certainly wasn’t present today. However, there were some impressive individual performances that deserve to be recognized. Let’s dole out the hardware, readers.

Poll Who was the Knights’ silver lining in the loss? Xavier Fernández: 3-for-4, 2B

Erik González: 2-for-4, K

Andrew Pérez: 1 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K

Edgar Navarro: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 100% Xavier Fernández: 3-for-4, 2B (1 vote)

0% Erik González: 2-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Andrew Pérez: 1 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Edgar Navarro: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Which Knight is most in-need of a bounceback? Garrett Davila: 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 2 K, L

Yohan Ramirez: 1 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K

Tyler Naquin: 0-for-4, 3 K vote view results 0% Garrett Davila: 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 2 K, L (0 votes)

100% Yohan Ramirez: 1 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K (1 vote)

0% Tyler Naquin: 0-for-4, 3 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Let’s see if we can find a shred of Sox optimism in Tennessee today.

No such luck, I’m afraid. though the Barons did manage to score five runs on two fewer hits than their Triple-A counterparts. Top prospect Colson Montgomery blasted the sole longball recorded by either team in the seventh inning, a towering shot to deep right. Only a duo of Barons, Jason Matthews and Edgar Quero, failed to record a hit. Though the former did walk twice and the latter managed to drive in a run. All in all, the crowd in Tennessee was treated to a solid offensive showing by the visiting Barons.

Colson Montgomery goes deep for his 4th #Barons HR. Terrell Tatum (1B) comes in to score. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ZpIccwlVKS — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 15, 2023

On the mound, however, the narrative isn’t quite as pretty. All 10 runs were surrendered by a trio of unlucky Barons pitchers. Starter Mason Adams gave up five runs, two of which were earned, and struck out five in his 4 2⁄3 innings of work to begin the ballgame. Jared Kelley took over and put the game out of reach in his two innings in relief, allowing four earnies on five hits to compound the damage. Lastly, Chase Plymell finished the game with an inning-and-a-third of one-run ball while striking out two.

All in all, every Sox-affiliated team may have taken losses today, but each displayed small, bright flashes of promise that a helplessly hopeful fan (me) can take solace in.

Let’s dish out the honors, Sox faithful.

Poll Who was the Barons’ MVP in the loss? Colson Montgomery: 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Luis Mieses: 1-for-4, R, 2 B

Terrell Tatum: 1-for-2, R, RBI, BB vote view results 100% Colson Montgomery: 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI (1 vote)

0% Luis Mieses: 1-for-4, R, 2 B (0 votes)

0% Terrell Tatum: 1-for-2, R, RBI, BB (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now