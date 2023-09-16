White Sox Minor League Update: September 15, 2023

Another day, another trio of losses for the White Sox and their minor league affiliates. Let’s take a look at the action that occurred today on the farm.

The Knights continued their alarming trend of stacking loads of hits together with little to nothing to show for it. Charlotte managed to outhit the Nashville Sounds by one, yet fell in spectacular fashion in a six-run blowout. Despite this, a quintet of Charlotte batters tallied multihit games. Víctor Reyes and Yoelqui Céspedes each added a single and a double to their season totals, while Yolbert Sánchez and Tyler Naquin each managed to knock a couple of singles through. Laz Rivera collected three singles in his four trips to the plate, resulting in impressive production from the bottom of the order in this game.

Laz Rivera singles to LF to get the #Knights on the board. Yolbert Sanchez (1B) comes in to score. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ffLYgAVdHV — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 16, 2023

Where the Knights struggled was on the mound. To his credit, starter Johan Dominguez was able to go a full five innings with six punchouts. However, he also allowed five runs on seven hits, with a couple of walks sprinkled in to tarnish a relatively mediocre line score.

Johan Dominguez made the Friday start for the #Knights. He allows 5R in 5IP, but he's building the pitch counts up. He still inconsistent with his command, but he's building. He struck out 6 on 54/92. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/1z5KJEXXk5 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 16, 2023

Mike Mayers, who came over from Kansas City earlier in the year, managed to put up two scoreless innings of relief while fanning three batters. Jordan Leasure, the fireballing righty reliever acquired from the Dodgers at the trade deadline, struggled through two-thirds of an inning, allowing the final three runs for Nashville to score.

In similar fashion as last night, this potent Knights lineup proved their ability to get on base consistently, but failed to bring in runners when it mattered most. When paired with sketchy performances on the mound, a formula like that can only yield more losses.

Despite the loss, let’s recognize a couple of individual performances for the Knights.

Poll Who was the Knights’ silver lining in the loss? Víctor Reyes: 2-for-4, 2B, BB, K

Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4, R, 2 K

Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, 2B, K

Laz Rivera: 3-for-4, RBI, K

Mike Mayers: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K vote view results 0% Víctor Reyes: 2-for-4, 2B, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4, R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, 2B, K (0 votes)

50% Laz Rivera: 3-for-4, RBI, K (1 vote)

50% Mike Mayers: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which Knight is most in-need of a bounceback performance? José Rodríguez: 0-for-5, 2 K

Johan Dominguez: 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 6 K, L

Jordan Leasure: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% José Rodríguez: 0-for-5, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Johan Dominguez: 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 6 K, L (0 votes)

100% Jordan Leasure: 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 K (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

The Barons didn’t fare much better. They did manage to put up some runs, though!

Seven, yes, SEVEN errors were committed by the Barons in this contest, including two by Top Prospect Colson Montgomery. How does that translate to a line score? Well, starter Jonathan Cannon went three innings, giving up eight runs, only ONE of which was earned. Talk about a tough break for a final start of the season.

Jonathan Cannon made the final Friday night start of the year for the #Barons, and you have to feel for him. He allows 8R/1ER on 5H and 1 BB in 3 innings. He strikes out 2 on 46/76. 6 errors in his 3IP. He deserved better results for his final 2023 start. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/euPBGs3vpr — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 16, 2023

For all the Barons lacked defensively, their offense sure came to play in this one. Top 30 prospect Wilfred Veras managed to drive a ball way out of the park, which accounted for one of his two runs driven in on the night.

Wilfred Veras has ridiculous power when he gets the pitch he's looking for. He gets a hold of this one, and it goes a long way. His 6th B-Ham HR of the year gets the #Barons within 4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/KFUymR0d0R — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 16, 2023

Shawn Goosenberg tallied the other Barons bomb on the night, while Bryan Ramos and Terrell Tatum both drove in a run of their own to account for the entirety of Birmingham’s scoring today.

It’s insane just how directly sloppy defense can affect the outcome of an otherwise well-played matchup. If it weren’t for the plethora of errors committed by the Barons, there’s a good chance that the outcome of this game would be vastly different.

Shoulda, would, coulda.

Poll Who was the Barons’ MVP in the loss? Shawn Goosenberg: 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, BB, 2 K, E

Bryan Ramos: 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

Wilfred Veras: 2-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Moisés Castillo: 2-for-4, R, 2B, E vote view results 0% Shawn Goosenberg: 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, BB, 2 K, E (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos: 1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Wilfred Veras: 2-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K (2 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo: 2-for-4, R, 2B, E (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now