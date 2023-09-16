Today in White Sox History: September 16

1900

With the pennant already clinched (on September 12), fall approaching, and of course no lights at South Side Park, White Sox player-manager Dick Madden suggested shortening the nightcap of that day’s doubleheader to five innings. Milwaukee manager Connie Mack agrees — and proceeds to let ace Rube Waddell handle the “lighter” workload and pitch both games of the twinbill. Waddell won both games, although the sweep was bittersweet; the second-place Brewers were the team eliminated four days earlier when the White Sox clinched.

1992

The White Sox hit the Bronx with a barrage of 18 hits in a 9-6 win over the Yankees. Frank Thomas went 5-for-5, for his only five-hit game in the majors. For such a prodigious slugger, the five hits — three singles, two doubles — were modest. Thomas ended up leading the major leagues with 46 doubles in 1992.

The White Sox improved to 78-67, and while 10 1⁄2 games out of first were still battling the Minnesota Twins for second place in the AL West.

2007

White Sox slugger Jim Thome joined an exclusive club when he hammered his 500th career home run, two-run shot in the ninth inning of a White Sox 9-7 win over the Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. Thome was playing in his 2,000th career game when he connected off Dustin Moseley for the win.

The Sox trailed, 7-1, at one point before coming back. It was the first time that the 500th home run for a player was a walk-off winner. Jim would hit 134 home runs in a White Sox uniform.

Thome became the third player to reach 500 home runs in 2007, after Frank Thomas and Álex Rodríguez.