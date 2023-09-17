 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Twins 4, White Sox 0

Boring baseball and Bears are doing the Chicago sports thing

By Allie Wesel
/ new

The White Sox are playing a meaningless game smack dab in the middle of the Bears game. Which game will be tweeted about more? I will give you three guesses, and the first two don’t count.

Why would you want to watch this game when this is the lineup?

I am here to assure you that disgruntled baseball fans are successfully being converted to disgruntled football fans.

OK, now that we have surely gotten that out of our system. Let’s get to some baseball. Because there is nothing to celebrate about this season, we must celebrate anniversaries. Now, what happened after they won the division?

Congrats to Rocco and his wife. They sure know how to commit to the bit.

Cheers to old friend Carlos. We miss you.

The numbness is coming for you in all aspects, don’t worry.

It’s Chicago sports. We’re allowed to compare.

Scoreless tie through four or losing going into the fourth quarter? Pick your poison.

There’s the White Sox disappointment.

I am so sad.

If you want to watch good Chicago sports, you should turn on the Sky playoff game. Women just do it better. I don’t make the rules.

If anyone was wondering, the Bears took themselves out of the game on a pick-six.

You’re probably wondering what we’re actually recapping here, and I am here to tell you, nothing of note has happened in this game except for that three-run home run. At least Dylan had an OK day.

Oh, the Twins homered again.

The White Sox have lost. Good news? They’re done with the AL Central this season. Bad news? There’s still two weeks left in the season.

Poll

Who had today’s top tweet?

view results
  • 22%
    @brandon_warne: AL Central vs. NFC North spiderman meme
    (2 votes)
  • 11%
    @messycarroll: the Bears are the White Sox
    (1 vote)
  • 33%
    @overreactingBF: Don’t make me turn on the White Sox game
    (3 votes)
  • 33%
    @ckamka: Rocco Baldelli having twins
    (3 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now
White Sox Game Recaps

Twins 4, White Sox 0: More of the same

White Sox Gamethreads

Gamethread: Twins at White Sox

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: September 17

Loading comments...