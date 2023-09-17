Bird App Recap: Twins 4, White Sox 0

The White Sox are playing a meaningless game smack dab in the middle of the Bears game. Which game will be tweeted about more? I will give you three guesses, and the first two don’t count.

Why would you want to watch this game when this is the lineup?

I am here to assure you that disgruntled baseball fans are successfully being converted to disgruntled football fans.

Justin Fields is holding the ball way too long



Those last two plays are on him — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 17, 2023

THROW THE BALL!!! — HBIC (@HeadBumInCharge) September 17, 2023

Somebody please take the horse blinders off of Fields so he can see the whole field WTF man . Throw the God Damn ball and stop holding onto it so much — shane spagnola (@LuckySpag) September 17, 2023

OK, now that we have surely gotten that out of our system. Let’s get to some baseball. Because there is nothing to celebrate about this season, we must celebrate anniversaries. Now, what happened after they won the division?

Tony La Russa, alongside Ron Kittle and Harold Baines, out for the ceremonial first pitch as Sox mark the 40th anniversary of the 1983 team. pic.twitter.com/6KcBqxNLez — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 17, 2023

OTD 1983: White Sox clinch!



"I never felt any kind of danger when the fans ran out on the field. Our fans felt like they were part of the White Sox." - Vance Law, Sox '83 3B pic.twitter.com/gVmvfYlt78 — Last Comiskey (@LastComiskey) September 17, 2023

Congrats to Rocco and his wife. They sure know how to commit to the bit.

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is missing today's game because his wife is having... twins. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 17, 2023

Cheers to old friend Carlos. We miss you.

The numbness is coming for you in all aspects, don’t worry.

I’m numb to the White Sox ineptitude but the Bears make me want to cry — Svolock The Destroyer (@DoughBoiSvo) September 17, 2023

It’s Chicago sports. We’re allowed to compare.

Taking a page out of the @whitesox playbook. Just absolutely a pathetic excuse of a team — J Alis (@RussCutler1) September 17, 2023

Scoreless tie through four or losing going into the fourth quarter? Pick your poison.

Dear Bears,

Please don’t make me put the Whitesox game on.

Thanks,

Sad Chicago Fan#ChicagoBears — BearDownLA (@OverreactingBF) September 17, 2023

There’s the White Sox disappointment.

Just one hit allowed by Dylan Cease through 4.1 innings. Then comes a single, a walk and a three-run homer. Sox down 3-0 in the fifth. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 17, 2023

I am so sad.

Edouard Julien homers for the Twins.



HR from left side of the plate at Guaranteed Rate Field this season:



11 for White Sox

45 for Opponents — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 17, 2023

If you want to watch good Chicago sports, you should turn on the Sky playoff game. Women just do it better. I don’t make the rules.

ALRIGHT SKY (y’all turn on the Sky game) — Melissaidwhat⁉️ (@MsMeliss) September 17, 2023

If anyone was wondering, the Bears took themselves out of the game on a pick-six.

Oh my god the Bears are really the White Sox? — missy (@messycarroll) September 17, 2023

AL Central and the NFC North pic.twitter.com/mEkZkC6PkU — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) September 17, 2023

You’re probably wondering what we’re actually recapping here, and I am here to tell you, nothing of note has happened in this game except for that three-run home run. At least Dylan had an OK day.

Dylan Cease done after six innings of three-run ball. All those runs came on one swing, a three-run homer in the fifth. All told, he gave up four hits, walked three, struck out five on 106 pitches. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 17, 2023

Oh, the Twins homered again.

#MNTwins Jorge Polanco homers (13) 396ft on a fly ball to center off #WhiteSox Luis Patino.



MIN 4 @ CHW 0; TOP 8 — MLB Home Runs (@mlb_home_runs) September 17, 2023

The White Sox have lost. Good news? They’re done with the AL Central this season. Bad news? There’s still two weeks left in the season.

White Sox finish the year 23-29 vs. the AL Central — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 17, 2023