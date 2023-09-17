Twins 4, White Sox 0: More of the same

Yet another embarrassing loss at home by the Chicago White Sox, who need seven more losses on the season to reach 100. I would have never thought I would say that sentence just a few months ago, but here we are. It seems like it’s just a waiting game at this point. The White Sox are 3-7 in their last 10 games and no sign of playing any winning baseball; they’ll need to play at least .500 baseball (winning six of 12) to avoid the century mark in losses.

Although there’s not much to cover from this game, let’s summarize what happened. Both pitchers, Dylan Cease and Sonny Gray, had great starts to the game, both going scoreless through the first four innings.

The first score of the ballgame came in the top of the fifth, when Minnesota mounted a rally. Ryan Jeffers started it off with a single with one out, and Kyle Farmer reached base after being walked. On a 3-2 count, Edouard Julien hit an oppo-shot to left field for a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Elvis Andrus started offwith a double and Andrew Benintendi almost made it interesting with a fly ball out to the warning track, but it was caught by Andrew Stevenson in center field instead.

Cease ended up going six innings with four hits, three runs, three walks, and five strikeouts. Gray took the ball for seven innings with five hits, no runs, no walks, and six strikeouts.

Luis Patiño took over on the mound for the South Siders and pitched a solid three innings beyond a solo home run from Jorge Polanco in the top of the eighth inning to extend the lead to 4-0. Not that Minnesota needed an extra insurance run, playing against this dead offense.

Emilio Pagan closed out the game for the Twins, who now have a seven-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central Division. Oh, what could have been. Instead, we sit at 57-93 and inch closer to those 100 losses.

Between this and the Bears game, I’m burned out for the day. At least we have Connor Bedard … right?

The White Sox will visit D.C. to face the Washington Nationals starting tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. We will have a pitcher on the mound against righty Joan Adon. Let’s see if we can get a win.

