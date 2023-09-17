White Sox Minor League Update: September 17, 2023

After today, the Knights will be the last minor league team remaining for the White Sox. No, Charlotte isn’t going to the playoffs. None of the other MiLB White Sox teams did, it’s just that Triple-A plays a week longer than Double-A and two weeks more than A-ball. This was a good one, though, with Knights bats taking advantage of being in Charlotte, while Nashville did not. I’m talking about the long ball, as the Knights had three homers and the other guys had just one. José Rodríguez provided some fun, something he hasn’t done much this year. He hit two of the three homers and crushed FOUR hard hits today.

Here is his first homer, to lead off the home team:

1st TRIPLE-A HOMER



José Rodríguez with a 396-foot blast pic.twitter.com/F9AGxXroDL — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 17, 2023

His second really punctuated the blowout win.

HAVE A DAY, JOSÉ



José Rodríguez with his 2nd homer of the game!!! pic.twitter.com/IYeMuP1yLb — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 17, 2023

Between those two bombs, Nate Mandou had one himself for the third and final homer. He, Rodríguez, and Erik González all had two hits on a day where the Knights reached base 14 times as a team. It was an offensive barrage, even Oscar Colás got on base three times — all walks, but still, he’s usually swinging at whatever. That’s how good a day it was for the lineup.

It wasn’t better for the arms, but it was close. The pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts and only two runs allowed. Garrett Crochet and Yohan Ramirez struck of three batters in their innings of relief. Crochet had the classic strikeout the side (all three batters out via strikeout) as he dominated his inning.

Garrett Crochet had no interest in seeing more than 3 batters on Sunday. He dispatched them quickly. 3K's on 9/16. #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/XppoxZfNAH — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 18, 2023

Before all that, Brent Honeywell started the game and due to some command issues, only lasting 4 1⁄3 innings. He threw five more strikes than balls on his way to three walks. The only run allowed came from a solo homer, thought, so he pretty much escaped any danger from the lack of strikes.

Hey, a nice two-game winning streak to end what was, by record, a pretty miserable Birmingham Barons season. This win, like many others, was catapulted by Tim Elko.

Did Tim Elko hit a HR today? Yes he did, a line drive oppo GRAND SLAM! Terrell Tatum, Alsander Womack, and Colson Montgomery all walked and scored on the slam. Assuming he doesn’t go to AAA for the last week, Elko finishes with 28HR and 106RBI. #Barons up 4-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8yb16wpELy — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 17, 2023

Like the tweet said, assuming this is the end of his year, Elko finishes with 28 homers and 106 RBIs. Now, why not send him to Triple-A? Truly, some sort of congratulations on an unexpectedly fantastic season is deserved, whether it is in the AFL or in Triple-A. The grand slam was the lone hit for Elko today, and he had two strikeouts as well. His Ks were up a lot in Double-A, but he put the ball in play and with enough power to earn a worthwhile .723 OPS. That is a bit different than Colson Montgomery, who is going to the AFL, getting on base however possible and showing some good pop as well. Today, Montgomery got on base with a walk and finishes Double-A with an .827 OPS.

Some big names were on the mound for the finale as well. Ky Bush got the start, and ended with his best one since being traded to the White Sox. He left the game giving up just one hit over five shutout innings.

Ky Bush put together his best #Barons start on his last. He tosses 5 innings of 1 hit/shutout ball. He walks 2, but strikes out 3 on 35/59. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Fi0pge9nUf — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 17, 2023

Jared Kelley, in one inning of relief, got in as well. His offseason should be interesting. Is he for sure staying in the bullpen, working as a fastball-change pitcher? If he does, hopefully he adds a few ticks in velocity on the fastball. However, he really just needs to stay in the strike zone, as his control never really improved, rotation or pen.

