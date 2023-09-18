Share All sharing options for: Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 6, Nationals 1

Hey, what do you know? The Good Guys started the week off with a win! So, if you’re anxiously counting down the magic number to 100 losses, tonight won’t help your cause.

The offense managed to mix it up with some power and timely hitting. What a concept. Fifteen hits and even four walks; if I didn’t see it with my own eyes, I’d think it was a team that knew how to play baseball. Then again, it was against the Washington Nationals.

Let’s take a look at the stats.

Pressure Play

Luis Robert Jr. homered with two on and two out in the top of the fifth, scoring Tim Anderson and Andrew Benintendi, landing him a 2.23 LI on the night.

Pressure Cooker

Joan Adon couldn’t beat the heat of the white-hot Sox offense. He surrendered five runs on nine hits and earned himself a 1.13 pLI and the loss.

Top Play

Robert’s dinger in the fifth gave him a 32.6% WPA and the Pale Hose a 3-0 lead. Hang a star on that one!

Top Performer

It’s the La Pantera show! With a 25.6% WPA, the All-Star gets the gold star.

Hardest Hit

Yoán Moncada ripped a 109 mph double on a sharp line drive to center field. I’ve got to give it to the man; he’s slashing .309/.345/.527 over his last 15 games.

Weakest Contact

Yasmani Grandal had a weak 49.4 mph ground out to end the fourth inning. I’m shocked (insert sarcastic voice here).

Luckiest Hit

A bouncing single up the middle with a .160 xBA for Elvis Andrus scored Andrew Vaughn and gave the Sox the 5-0 lead in the sixth.

Toughest Out

With one on and one out in the top of the seventh, Andrew Vaughn’s 100.6 mph line out to CJ Abrams had a .610 xBA.

Longest Hit

Robert smashed his 36th round-tripper of the season 398 feet away in left-center field on a fluid, beautiful golf swing.

Magic Number: 16

Per Chris Kamka, Tim Anderson now has 16 four-hit games in his White Sox career. It ties him with Robin Ventura for 13th on the all-time list.

Glossary