Gamethread: White Sox at Nationals

Happy Monday, White Sox fans. I hope the background noise of the South Siders consistently losing is, at the very least, of some familiar comfort. If nothing else, these gamethreads, and sharing the absolute suck of the state of things, should at least give you some company.

With 93 games in the L column, the White Sox head to the nation’s capital to face another struggling team with no chance. The Washington Nationals are in last place in the NL East division, but if they shared a division with the White Sox, they’d be in fourth. Damn, that’s still pretty terrible.

This will be the final homestand for the Nationals this season, and Joan Adon is on the mound against that thing the White Sox are using as a pitcher. Adon’s 2-2 with a 5.92 ERA this season, and if Nats fans are out in the stands tonight to bid farewell to the season, they’ll give him some extra fuel.

Surely, at least a couple of you are here to wash the bitter taste of a second Bears loss in a row out of your mouth. Maybe you love baseball despite how poor this team has consistently been in myriad ways. As for me, I don’t know what it is. I still have it on because I always have.

Here’s your lineup:

And the struggling home team:

Catch the first pitch in solidarity with the rest of us at 6:05 p.m. CST on NBS Sports Chicago, or listen on AM 1000.